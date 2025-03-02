Breanna Stewart's wife Marta Xargay calls out Lisa Leslie for snubbing Mist superstar from Unrivaled MVP race: "Put some respect"

Breanna Stewart's wife Marta Xargay publicly called out basketball legend Lisa Leslie and announcer Brendan Glasheen on Saturday. Xargay expressed her disappointment after Leslie and Glasheen overlooked Stewart in the MVP race for the ongoing 3x3 Unrivaled. The former Spanish basketball star voiced her frustration after Stewart was excluded from the top five MVP candidates.

Xargay shared an image of the top five players selected by Leslie and Glasheen as their MVP frontrunners. The list was led by Napheesa Collier, with Chelsea Gray, Kyla McBride, Rhyne Howard and Dearica Hamby also making the cut.

Surprisingly, Breanna Stewart was left off the list, despite her stellar performance in the Unrivaled. After the snub, Xargay took to social media to call out Leslie and Glasheen, making her feelings about their selection clear.

"Oh really??? No disrespect, but put some respect on @breannastewart30 work!!!" Marta Xargay wrote.

(Credit: Marta Xargay/Instagram)

Stewart, the reigning WNBA champion, was in action on Saturday, delivering a well-rounded performance to lead Mist BC to a 71-62 victory over Rose BC.

Stewart finished with 22 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 22 minutes of play. Despite her strong all-around contribution, she faced some shooting struggles, finishing 7 of 22 from the field, 0 of 3 from beyond the arc, and 4 of 5 from the free throw line.

Breanna Stewart is putting up big numbers in Unrivaled

Breanna Stewart has been performing exceptionally well for Mist BC in the Unrivaled, consistently putting up impressive numbers for her team. The New York Liberty forward is averaging 19.1 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Despite Stewart's strong and steady production across 12 games, Mist BC has struggled to secure consistent wins. The team is currently ranked fourth in the standings with a 5-7 record.

