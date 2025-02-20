Breanna Stewart drops a 5-word reaction as she spends wholesome family adventure with her wife Marta Xargay and kids

Breanna Stewart has been living it up over the past six months. Stewart secured her third career WNBA Championship with the New York Liberty, the first in the history of the franchise. Stewart has also participated in the inaugural season of the Unrivaled Basketball League, a women's basketball league she co-founded alongside fellow WNBA superstar Napheesa Collier.

Unrivaled recently held its 1v1 basketball tournament at the season's midway point. Stewart lost to Aaliyah Edwards in the first round of the tournament by a score of 12-0. With Mist BC not scheduled to play again until this Friday, it gave Stewart an 11-day break between her tournament loss and her next Unrivaled match. This break also allowed the power forward to have a wholesome weekend with her wife Marta Xargay and their two kids, which she shared on Instagram:

"Weekend with my all stars"

A clever choice of play-on-words from Stewart as NBA All-Star weekend was last weekend, but it was Stewart's weekend with her all-stars. The family appeared to enjoy themselves and a variety of activities on this adventure as they went swimming, had smores, and hit up the beach as well. The dogs even managed to get in on the fun in one of the slides.

Breanna Stewart and Mist Basketball Club look to turn their season around as the Unrivaled regular season returns after a brief break

Breanna Stewart and Mist BC find themselves in a very undesirable spot in the Unrivaled standings. By all means, it has not been an ideal start for co-founder Stewart as her Mist BC squad has struggled in the inaugural season of Unrivaled Basketball and is currently sitting tied for last place with Phantom BC. Both teams currently have a record of 2-6.

Despite the poor team record, Breanna Stewart herself is having an excellent Unrivaled Campaign to kick off its first year. Stewart is averaging 18.4 points, 11.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 1 block, all of which are good enough for the top 10 in each stat out of all Unrivaled players.

Stewart and Mist BC will start up their season again this Friday at 8:15 EST against the Vinyl BC who have a record of 3-5 and currently sit 1 spot ahead of Mist BC. The top 4 teams in Unrivaled will make the playoffs to see who is the inaugural champion of the Unrivaled Women's Basketball League. Thankfully for Mist BC, when you have a player of Breanna Stewart's caliber on your team you can never rule out them making a run.

