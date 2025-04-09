3 tennis players dating non-tennis athletes ft. Ben Shelton & soccer star girlfriend Trinity Rodman

World No. 14 Ben Shelton recently gave his fans a glimpse of his personal life. The American shared a picture with his new soccer star girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, on social media.

Finding a connection on tour has always been popular but an alliance between tennis players and athletes from different genres has been catching up to the trend. Former tennis players such as Anna Ivanovic and Caroline Wozniacki have gone on to marry their partners from diverse sporting backgrounds.

Tennis players have always been popular around the globe. In an era where almost everyone has their distinct identity on social media, it's easier to collaborate with people and know about their lives. On that note, let's look at three tennis players dating athletes from other sporting backgrounds in 2025.

3) Olga Danilovich and Jan Oblak

Danilovic and Jan Oblak at the ITF W100 in Madrid - Source: Getty

Third on the list is World No. 39 Olga Danilovic and her footballer partner Jan Oblak.

Danilovic and Oblak have been in a relationship since 2023. While the exact details of their first meeting are unclear, the duo got to know each other in Madrid, Spain. They are often spotted supporting each other during their matches whether it's football or tennis.

While Danilovic is a two-time champion on the WTA tour, Oblak famously won the Spanish league title with Athletico Madrid in 2021-22 and also secured a runner-up finish in the Championships League in the 2015-16 season.

Danilovic has kept a low profile when it comes to speaking about her boyfriend, but here's what she said, hinting towards support from her partner Oblak.

"When you feel good, everything becomes more beautiful, easier, and better. That’s how it is when you feel fulfilled in every aspect. But primarily, it takes hours and hours on the court, in the gyms, and in fitness centres. Definitely, when things are good off the court, maybe it can be better on the court, let’s say it that way," Olga Danilovic said after recording her career best at a Major event (2023 French Open).

2) Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman

Ben Shelton in action at the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Next on the list is Ben Shelton and popular women's footballer Trinity Rodman.

Shelton and Rodman made the headlines last month after making their relationship official on social media. The American took to his Instagram account and posted a picture with the popular footballer.

Here's what he said in his post:

“I been focused, but I’m steady climbin’, I’m nowhere near my peak,” Ben Shelton wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

“Shooters shoot I guess,” Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman commented.

While Shelton has already established himself on tour with title-winning runs in Houston and Tokyo, Rodman clinched the gold medal with the American Soccer team in the 2024 Paris Olympics. She's currently a part of the Washington Spirit of the National Women's Soccer League in the USA.

Speaking about her public relationship with Ben Shelton, here's what Trinity Rodman said during a recent interview.

"I mean, I am just another person in a relationship that people know about it, so yeah, I'm obviously very happy, and hopefully some of the world is happy, but, yeah, I think you know, it's in the public eye, and I can't really do much about it," said Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman.

1) Daria Kasatkina and Natalia Zabiiako

Kasatkina and Zabiako Qatar TotalEnergies Open - Day One - Source: Getty

Last on the list are Daria Kasatkina and Natalia Zabiiako.

Kasatkina and Zabiiako have been in a relationship for over three years. In 2022, Kasatkina came out about being gay on tour. After receiving support from her peers, she announced her relationship with Zabiiako.

Zabiiako is a well-known Russian-Estonian figure skater, who won the bronze medal in the 2019 World Championships and the 2018 European Championships. She started learning tennis at the age of four and has worked alongside popular skaters such as Alexander Enbert, Yuri Larionov, Alexandr Zaboev, and Sergei Kulbach. Zabiiako also won a silver medal in the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

The connection between the duo is often visible on tour as Zabiiako often supports Kasatkina during her matches. The couple also document their journey on tour by vlogging and have a YouTube channel called What the Vlog.

Here is one of the posts made by Kasatkina for her partner, showcasing their strong connection on tour.

"Happy Birthday to my Universe, I love you more than you could ever imagine," Daria Kasatkina said on her post

Kasatkina has eight titles to her name on tour and is currently among the top 15 players in the world. She recently participated in the Charleston Open but was eliminated by Sofia Kenin in the third round.

