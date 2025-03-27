Trinity Rodman opened up about hard-launching her relationship with American tennis player Ben Shelton. The duo went viral for uploading a cryptic, similar TikTok video.

Rodman has been selected to compete for the US Women's National team for the side's April friendlies, along with other Washington Spirit forward, Ashley Hatch, and defender Tara McKeown. The team will square off against Brazil in two matches, which will be held on April 5 and 8, 2025, just outside Los Angeles and San Jose, California, respectively.

However, amid these ongoing NWSL games, Rodman made rounds over the internet for another reason. Her boyfriend, Shelton, made their relationship public by sharing a picture on Instagram on March 18, and ever since then, they have been the talk of the town. The soccer player appeared in an interview with ESPN, where she was asked about her relationship becoming public.

Opening up about her feelings about it, Rodman said:

"I mean, I am just another person in a relationship that people know about it, so yeah, I'm obviously very happy, and hopefully some of the world is happy, but, yeah, I think you know, it's in the public eye, and I can't really do much about it," said Trinity Rodman.

A few days ahead of this, Shelton and Rodman shared cryptic messages on TikTok about the same song, which sparked dating rumors between the two all over the internet. The American tennis player shared a seemingly flirty video in the Jojiana and Glorilla's 'IlBB2' rap song with a message that read:

T***** wsp with u," wrote Shelton.

Hours later, the soccer player also shared a video on TikTok on the same song with another cryptic message, which seemingly looked like a response to the tennis player.

"_ _ _ wassup w you," Trinity Rodman wrote in her video.

This created a massive buzz all over the internet, and the fans have been shipping both the athletes ever since.

Trinity Rodman opened up about the winning goal against Japan at the Paris Olympics

American soccer player, Rodman- Source: Getty

Trinity Rodman, in her interview with ESPN, made her feelings known about scoring the winning goal against Japan at the Paris Olympics. The American had three goals in the Summer Games, including the winning goal against Japan in the quarterfinals. Opening up about this, the player revealed why that goal was so special for her.

Admitting that she felt that she had underperformed the entire season, Rodman said:

"I think when people hear me say that was my favorite moment, they think, 'oh she's happy because she scored us a goal,' but for me I think I love that goal so much because I underperformed the whole game, like, I was in my head, I played horrible, I was taking touches so long that I would never mess up in other games. So, I go into half-time just being so emotional like 'this is not going to happen.' Like 'this is not the time for me to underperform.' And I was so frustrated."

Rodman further explained how she made the shot, recalling what her coach, Emma Hayes, had told her:

"Emma had told me like, it's fine if you miss a couple, if you have a bad touch the next one. And that's exactly what happened. I took that left footed shot that almost went out for throwing right beforehand. And then I was like, we're gonna try it again, see what happens. And then it was the highlight, one of the highlights of the tournament. So yeah, proud of that for sure."

Trinity Rodman also reacted to Sam Staab's return to NWSL after a long hiatus as the latter sustained a serious Achilles injury. The former reshared a post by NWSL that announced Staab's comeback to the team on her Instagram story and penned a heartwarming note, showcasing her bond with her teammate.

