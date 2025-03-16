Trinity Rodman makes feelings known as Sam Staab returns to NWSL after long hiatus due to Achilles injury

American soccer player Trinity Rodman gave a sweet reaction to Sam Staab's return to NWSL after a long hiatus. The latter was suffering from an Achilles injury.

Staab sustained a torn Achilles tendon during Chicago's match against New Jersey in July 2024. She was subsequently removed from the pitch and taken for medical assistance, which revealed that she had sustained an Achilles injury.

Following this injury, the player is now returning to NWSL after 233 days, and it will be her first-ever NWSL sub appearance. This terrific news caught the eye of Trinity Rodman, who made her feelings known about Staab's return to the sport on her Instagram story. Rodman reshared a post by NWSL, announcing the comeback, and added a caption, showcasing her bond with the defender.

"My Sammy is back. Proud of you🥹🥹❤️❤️❤️"

Trinity Rodman's Instagram story

Rodman was drafted to the side back in 2021 when she was 18 years old, and she has been a part of the club since then. Ahead of this draft, she was also associated with the Washington State Cougars collegiate team; however, she couldn't compete in the match due to the pandemic.

The 22-year-old also competed at the Paris Olympics, helping her team, the United States Women's National Team (USWNT), win a gold medal.

Trinity Rodman made her feelings known about the winning goal against Japan at the Paris Olympics

Trinity Rodman scored three goals at the Paris Olympics, including the winning goal against Japan in the quarterfinals. She recently sat for an interview with ESPN, where she opened up about her winning goal against Japan, revealing the reason behind her love for it.

She said that the goal was a special one for her, as she felt that she had underperformed the entire season.

"I think when people hear me say that was my favorite moment, they think, 'oh she's happy because she scored us a goal,' but for me I think I love that goal so much because I underperformed the whole game, like, I was in my head, I played horrible, I was taking touches so long that I would never mess up in other games. So, I go into half-time just being so emotional like 'this is not going to happen.' Like 'this is not the time for me to underperform.' And I was so frustrated," said Trinity Rodman.

Explaining how she made the shot, she further added:

"Emma had told me like, it's fine if you miss a couple, if you have a bad touch the next one. And that's exactly what happened. "

"I took that left footed shot that almost went out for throwing right beforehand. And then I was like, we're gonna try it again, see what happens. And then it was the highlight, one of the highlights of the tournament. So yeah, proud of that for sure."

Trinity Rodman has played 46 matches for the US Women's National Team and has scored 10 goals.

