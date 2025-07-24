WATCH: Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman smiles wide as American celebrates after kicking off Citi DC Open campaign with a bang

Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman was captured on camera wearing a wide smile on her face as her boyfriend began his men's singles campaign at the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open in style. Shelton had earlier suffered a disappointing loss in men's doubles at the combined ATP and WTA 500 hardcourt event in Washington alongside compatriot Frances Tiafoe.On Tuesday, July 22, Shelton, the No. 4 seed in the men's singles draw at the Mubadala Citi DC Open, faced Mackenzie McDonald in the second round. Shelton, currently ranked at a career-high No. 8 in the ATP Tour's singles rankings, produced a clinical display, firing nine aces, winning more than 80% of both his first and second serve points, and converting two out of three break points to win 6-3, 6-4.In the immediate aftermath of the result, Ben Shelton soaked in the Washington crowd's loud applause and urged them to cheer even louder as he pointed to his ear. A video of the 22-year-old's celebration surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), in which his girlfriend Trinity Rodman briefly appeared as well, smiling wide as the ATP No. 8 celebrated on the court. Watch the video below:Shelton began dating USWNT soccer sensation Rodman in March this year, and the latter has featured prominently in the young ATP star's box at several prestigious tennis tournaments. Since their romantic relationship began, Rodman has attended Shelton's matches at both the Grand Slams that have taken place so far; this year's French Open and the Wimbledon Championships.Ben Shelton faces tricky test in Citi DC Open 3R; American keen on playing as many competitive matches as possible in buildup to US OpenBen Shelton at the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open (Source: Getty)No. 15 seed Gabriel Diallo, the talented 23-year-old from Canada, awaits Ben Shelton in the men's singles third round at the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open. Their only previous clash came in 2022, an ATP Challenger-level match in Fairfield, which the Canadian won in three tightly-contested sets.Following his win over McDonald, Shelton made it clear that he wants to feature in as many competitive encounters as possible before begins his campaign at this year's US Open, saying:&quot;It's really important, I think just (with) where I want my match count to be going into the US Open, to start off strong here and be playing again on Thursday and get myself a chance to have a second match. I think that the way these courts play at nighttime is fairly similar to the way the US Open plays during the day. During the day here, it's faster. But I think that getting as much exposure as I can with this ball and this court is really important.&quot;Shelton reached the semifinals of the 2023 US Open, but eventually had to settle for a last four finish as he was ousted from the prestigious hardcourt Major by eventual champion Novak Djokovic.