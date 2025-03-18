Ben Shelton has confirmed his relationship with girlfriend Trinity Rodman with an adorable picture of them together. Rodman is a professional soccer player who represents the Washington Spirit in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).

Amid his run to the quarterfinals of the 2025 Indian Wells Masters, Shelton sparked dating rumors with Rodman after their cryptic exchange on social media. The duo caught attention when they shared similar TikTok videos just hours apart, with the World No. 14 fueling further speculation by reacting to the soccer star's clip in disbelief.

"Ain't no way," Shelton wrote.

Just days later, Ben Shelton has introduced Trinity Rodman as his girlfriend with an adorable picture of the soccer star giving him a kiss on the cheek. Sharing inspiring lyrics from Lil Baby and EST Gee's track 'Back and Forth,' the American also posted more snaps from his recent adventures.

"I been focused, but I’m steady climbin’, I’m nowhere near my peak," he captioned his Instagram post.

Rodman also acknowledged their relationship with an endearing comment on the 22-year-old's post.

"Shooters shoot I guess 🤭👀," Rodman commented.

Trinity Rodman's comment on Ben Shelton's post

Interestingly, the revelation follows on the heels of Shelton telling Vogue that he was single. The American explained that he had made the conscious decision to avoid dating because he was focused on engaging in introspection and working on his tennis career.

"I have enough responsibilities on my plate right now. I’m just trying to figure out me," he said.

On the tennis front, Ben Shelton is gearing up for his campaign at the Miami Open.

Ben Shelton handed tough draw at Miami Open 2025

Ben Shelton - Source: Getty

Having entered the Miami Open as the 13th seed, Ben Sheton has received a bye in the first round. The American will face the winner between Daniel Altmaier and Coleman Wong in his opening match at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

If Shelton emerges victorious, he will likely face Hubert Hurkacz in the third round, followed by a potential fourth-round clash with a formidable opponent like Taylor Fritz or Denis Shapovalov.

After losing to Jack Draper in the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters, the World No. 14 could avenge his defeat in a potential quarterfinal meeting with the Brit in Miami. Meanwhile, the American's semifinal opponents include top seed Alexander Zverev and Frances Tiafoe.

Shelton will be looking to deliver a stronger performance at the Miami Open after suffering a third-round loss to Lorenzo Musetti at last year's edition of the event.

