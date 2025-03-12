Days after sparking relationship rumors, Ben Shelton & Trinity Rodman get nod of approval from soccer star's ex-teammate Kelley O'Hara

Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman have been at the center of dating rumors lately, with fans convinced there’s something brewing between them. Now, the soccer star's former USWNT teammate Kelley O’Hara has joined the conversation.

Shelton and Rodman came into the spotlight after exchanging TikToks, which seemed directed at each other. The tennis star kicked things off by posting a video with Jorjiana and GloRilla’s "ILBB2" playing in the background, casually asking, "T****** wsp with u."

Hours later, Rodman responded with her own TikTok, using the same song and an identical format. Her caption read, "_ _ _ wassup w you," and fans didn’t take long to connect the dots—especially since the missing letters seemed to match their names perfectly.

O'Hara recently appeared on the Sports Are Fun podcast, where she joined digital journalist Greydy Diaz and others in discussing the buzz around Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman. During the conversation, Diaz said:

"I think they are shooting. It looks like they might be shooting. Do we like public flirting on social media?”

O'Hara replied:

"100%. I think it's so cute. I feel like when it's two people in the public eye, it's like, if you want to do it, go for it, you know? I mean talk about a sports power couple.”

Kelley O'Hara and Trinity Rodman shared the field as teammates on the Washington Spirit from 2021 to 2022, winning the NWSL Championship in their first season together. They also represented the U.S. Women's National Team before O'Hara retired last year.

Ben Shelton reacts to Trinity Rodman's response to his Tiktok video

Ben Shelton pictured at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open | Image Source: Getty

Ben Shelton is currently making a strong push for the 2025 Indian Wells Masters title. He began with a commanding win over Mariano Navone, then took down Karen Khachanov and Brandon Nakashima to secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

However, despite his busy schedule, he took a moment to react to Rodman’s TikTok video, which appeared to be a response to his own. He wrote:

"Ain't no way.”

Rodman has a packed schedule herself. After finishing as runners-up with the Washington Spirit in the 2024 NWSL Cup against Orlando Pride, she is now leading the charge for a stronger 2025 season. She has also expressed interest in a move overseas.

Moreover, Shelton and Rodman have yet to address the speculation or confirm whether they are actually in a relationship.

