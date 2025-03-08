Ben Shelton drops 3-word reaction to Trinity Rodman's cryptic message after pair creates a buzz with their unexpected act

Ben Shelton reacted to Trinity Rodman's cryptic video in three words after the internet linked the pair in the past few days. The tennis star is currently competing at Indian Wells while the women's soccer star is scheduled to begin the new NWSL season next week.

Shelton and Rodman recently shared cryptic videos on TikTok just hours apart and sent fans into a frenzy. Shelton grooved in a short clip he shared on the video-sharing platform and captioned the clip:

"T****** wsp with u," with Jorjiana and GloRilla’s “ILBB2” rap song playing in the background.

Just hours later, the NWSL star also shared a similar video. Playing the same song in the background, she shared a cryptic message that read:

" _ _ _ wassup w you."

In a new development, Shelton has reacted to Rodman's TikTok post in disbelief. He wrote:

"Ain't no way"

A fan shared a screenshot of the comment and captioned it:

"Even he couldn't believe"

Trinity is the daughter of the five-time NBA champion and two-time All-Star Dennis Rodman. The 22-year-old NWSL forward has played for the Washington Spirit since 2021 and even played for the US national team which won the Paris Olympics gold last year.

A look at Ben Shelton's Indian Wells 2025 draw

Ben Shelton at the ATP 500 Dallas Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Currently ranked World No. 12, Ben Shelton is seeded 11th at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. He received a bye in the first round and will take on Mariano Navone in the second round. Navone got the better of rising ATP star Learner Tien 7-5, 6-4.

This will be just the second battle between Shelton and Navone on tour. Their first match was played in Tokyo last year and the American convincingly won it 6-4, 6-3.

Coming into the Masters 1000 event at Indian Wells, Shelton has endured a topsy-turvy season. He has faced early exits in the ASB Classic in Auckland, at the Dallas Open, and the Mexican Open. However, he made a deep run at the Australian Open, losing only to the eventual winner, Jannik Sinner, in the semifinals.

Shelton participated in the Eisenhower Cup exhibition before his campaign opener at his home event. It was a mixed doubles event where he paired up with Emma Navarro and they were the defending champions. This time, however, the American duo fell to eventual winners, Taylor Fritz and Elena Rybakina.

