WATCH: Controversial scenes as Ben Shelton snubs interviewer after his bizarre act at Indian Wells exhibition

Controversial scenes ensued at the Eisenhower Cup, a mixed doubles exhibition event at the Indian Wells, involving Ben Shelton and the on-court interviewer. The interviewer made a bizarre noise before speaking to the American, following which the latter refused to entertain him.

Ad

Shelton and Emma Navarro were the defending champions at this year's Eisenhower Cup. In the first round, where the winner is the first team to reach 10 points, the American duo faced the engaged pair of Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter.

Navarro won the toss, and the on-court interviewer asked the Americans what they wanted to choose. However, before handing the mic to Shelton, he made a bizarre noise. It clearly put the 22-year-old off who snubbed the interviewer, saying:

Ad

Trending

"Someone else gotta grab the mic, I'm not talking to you"

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Soon after, however, Shelton's partner Navarro calmed things down and elected to serve as the pair moved on to play the match. The ATP star was visibly displeased by the bizarre act, however, he played some great tennis to win the first round.

In the semifinals, the Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz duo proved too much for Shelton and Navarro, as the former advanced. Rybakina and Fritz also went on to win the final 10-4 against the duo of Madison Keys and Tommy Paul.

Ad

Ben Shelton expressed his displeasure at broadcasters and on-court interviewers during the Australian Open 2025

Ben Shelton at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Ben Shelton was "shocked" by the way players were treated by the broadcasters at the 2025 Australian Open. He cited several occasions where the player's treatment was questionable, including Novak Djokovic being mocked live on-air to Learner Tien's on-court interview.

Ad

"I've been a little bit shocked this week with how players have been treated by the broadcasters. I don't think that the guy who mocked Novak, I don't think that was just a single event. I've noticed it with different people, not just myself," Ben Shelton said during his post-quarterfinal press conference.

"I noticed it with Learner Tien in one of his matches. I think when he beat [Daniil] Medvedev, his postmatch interview, I thought it was kind of embarrassing and disrespectful, that interview," he added.

Ad

Further, Shelton mentioned instances from his own interviews. He felt disrespected when an interviewer claimed that his opponent Gael Monfils was "old enough" to be his dad.

In tennis terms, the 22-year-old American is seeded 11th at the upcoming Masters 1000 event at Indian Wells. He will take on the winner of Learner Tien vs. Mariano Navone in the second round after receiving a bye in the first.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback