Indian Wells 2025: Learner Tien vs Mariano Navone preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: Learner Tien vs Mariano Navone

Date: March 6, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Learner Tien vs Mariano Navone preview

Learner Tien at the Australian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Rising young star Learner Tien will face Mariano Navone in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open 2025.

Tien went down to Cameron Norrie in the first round of the Hong Kong Open to begin the season with a loss. He successfully qualified for the Australian Open for his main draw debut at that Major. He beat Camilo Ugo Carabelli in five sets to record his very first win at a Grand Slam.

Many predicted his journey would end in the second round against World No. 5 Daniil Medvedev. However, Tien beat the Russian in five sets for a massive upset. He moved past Corentin Moutet in straight sets to reach the fourth round, where he lost to Lorenzo Sonego.

Tien went out in the second round of the Delray Beach Open after that. He came through the qualifying rounds of the Mexican Open, and recorded another big win en route to the last eight. He knocked out World No. 2 Alexander Zverev in straight sets before losing to eventual champion Tomas Machac in the quarterfinals.

Navone had an underwhelming time Down Under, and wrapped up the Australian swing with a 1-3 record. A change of surface brought him some luck as he reached the quarterfinals of the Argentina Open. He then made the second round of the Rio Open and the Chile Open over the next two weeks.

Learner Tien vs Mariano Navone head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between the two, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Learner Tien vs Mariano Navone odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Learner Tien -285 +1.5 (-800) Over 20.5 (-130) Mariano Navone +210 -1.5 (+400) Under 20.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Learner Tien vs Mariano Navone prediction

Mariano Navone at the Davis Cup qualifiers 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Tien started the year ranked No. 122, and rose to a new career high of No. 68 earlier this week. He has already beaten two top five players in this period, and his remarkable rise has only just begun.

Navone has registered back-to-back wins only once this year, and that too on clay. Both players have won six matches each this season, though Tien has taken only four losses, while the Argentine has seven defeats to his name.

Navone also has a 5-14 career record on hardcourts at the ATP level, and has beaten a top 50 player only once on the surface. Tien, meanwhile, has won six matches on hardcourts this season. The latter is also a California native, and will have the full backing of the home crowd at Indian Wells.

Both of them are making their main draw debut at Indian Wells. However, given Navone's dismal record on hardcourts, it is Tien who has a strong chance of making a winning debut here.

Pick: Learner Tien to win in straight sets.

