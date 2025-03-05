Ben Shelton addresses his dating life in rare moment

Ben Shelton briefly addressed his dating life and hilariously shed light on the messages he receives from his fans. The 22-year-old revealed the reason why he isn’t in a relationship at present.

Shelton is getting ready to bid for his biggest title yet at the 2025 Indian Wells Open (March 5-16). The American, who enjoys a home-crowd advantage at the tournament, is seeded 11th and begins his campaign in the second round after an opening-round bye.

Ahead of his appearance in Tennis Paradise, Ben Shelton featured in Vogue’s March 2025 issue, where he laid bare his childhood, his American colleagues, and his decision to pursue tennis, among other things.

Shelton also touched on his personal life and the attention he received after his run to the semifinals of the 2023 US Open, which gave birth to his controversial “dialed in” celebration. He hinted that the popularity of his celebration was such that he received flirty DMs referencing his infamous incident with Novak Djokovic.

"They’d be like, ‘Oh yeah? Are you going to hang up the phone on me too?’" Shelton joked.

The American, however, maintained that he is currently not dating anyone. He reasoned that he is prioritizing self-discovery and focusing on his goals and ambitions during this phase of his life.

"I have enough responsibilities on my plate right now. I’m just trying to figure out me," he told Vogue.

Ben Shelton previously dated American track and field athlete Anna Hall, whom he met during his time at the University of Florida.

Ben Shelton chasing his 3rd career title at Indian Wells 2025

Shelton pictured at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells - Image Source: Getty

On the tennis front, Ben Shelton, who turned pro at the tail end of 2022, has produced noteworthy moments in his young career, from winning his maiden title at the ATP 500 in Tokyo in 2023 and adding another trophy to his cabinet at Houston in 2024.

At Grand Slams, Shelton’s best results have come in the semifinals of the 2023 US Open and the 2025 Australian Open. The 22-year-old has yet to win a title this year, suffering a couple of early exits in Dallas and Acapulco after his run in Melbourne.

During the fortnight in Indian Wells, Ben Shelton is looking for his third career title and first in the Masters 1000 category. The American begins his campaign against either Marione Navone or countryman Learner Tien in the second round.

