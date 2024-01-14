"He did not behave with respect" - Novak Djokovic reignites feud with Ben Shelton, comes clean about imitating American's celebration at US Open

Novak Djokovic has come clean about his imitation of Ben Shelton’s ‘dialed-in’ celebration four months after beating the American at the 2023 US Open.

Djokovic and Shelton locked horns for the first time in their careers in the semifinals of the 2023 US Open. While the Serb was the favorite to win the tie, Ben Shelton made his best effort to pose a challenge, relying on his potent serves and his home crowd’s support. However, the American ultimately fell short against the eventual champion.

To celebrate his victory, Novak Djokovic controversially imitated Shelton’s ‘Dialed-In’ celebration – a phone-call gesture the 21-year-old had been doing following each of his victories at the US Open.

At the time, the Serb laughed off the controversy, stating that he “loved” the celebration so he “stole” it. Ben Shelton, in response, took things in his stride, noting that “imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.” The American’s father, however, had condemned Novak Djokovic’s actions, calling the “mockery” and bad move from “such a great champion.”

The World No. 1 has now made an honest admission about his intentions. Speaking to L’Equipe, he indicated that he was purposeful with his celebration. The Serb said that he took a dig at Ben Shelton as he was unhappy with the American’s “unsportsmanlike” behavior on court.

“It was a reaction against [Shelton]. He did not behave properly, with respect, on court, and before the match. If anyone one places himself in the unsportsmanlike zone, I react,” Novak Djokovic said about the World No. 16, who was reportedly passing remarks about the Serb’s game in the opening set.

Novak Djokovic and Ben Shelton drawn in the same quarter at Australian Open 2024

Both Ben Shelton and Novak Djokovic produced tremendous campaigns at last year’s Australian Open. The Serb, who missed out on the 2022 edition after being deported due to his unvaccinated status, came out with all guns blazing to lift his record-extending tenth title at the event.

Following the victory, the World No. 1 went on to lift the French Open and the US Open titles and made the final of Wimbledon.

Shelton, meanwhile, made his Australian Open debut in 2023, having turned pro in August the previous year. He stunned the tennis world by reaching the quarterfinal in his first attempt, where he was seen off by compatriot Tommy Paul.

While the American’s form witnessed a brief slump following his run in Melbourne, he rose to the occasion at the US Open, making his maiden Grand Slam semifinal. Shelton lifted his first ATP title during the tail end of the season - at the ATP 500 tournament in Tokyo.

Novak Djokovic and Ben Shelton are now all set to kick off the 2024 Grand Slam campaigns at the Australian Open. The duo is drawn in the same quarter, and is gearing up for a potential fourth-round meeting.

The World No. 1 will start his run on Sunday, January 14, against qualifier Dino Prizmic. The American, meanwhile, will take the court against Roberto Bautista Agut on Monday.

