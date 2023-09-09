Novak Djokovic took down Ben Shelton in the semifinals of the 2023 US Open on Friday, beating the American 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(4) in straight sets. To add a little insult to injury, the 23-time Grand Slam champion copied Shelton's 'dialed in' celebration afterwards, which some thought to be an open act of hostility against the youngster.

Djokovic, however, did not believe it was anything untoward, stating in his press conference afterwards that he actually "loved" Shelton's celebration and that he thought it was very original.

In fact, the 23-time Grand Slam champion emphasized that that was the only reason he "stole" the celebration from the World No. 47, indicating that he had no ill will against Shelton.

"I just love Ben's celebration. I thought it was very original, and I copied him. I stole his celebration," Novak Djokovic smiled in response.

The World No. 2 had a lot of praise for the American's style of play as well, noting that his serve was very dynamic and unpredictable and that it made life quite difficult for him on the night.

"Obviously I knew that he's got a lot of firepower. He has an amazing pop on the serve, he's just so dynamic and very unpredictable what comes next. I just had to stay there mentally, present, calm, and focus on the game plan and what I need to do and try to be solid from baseline, which for most of the match I have done and kind of made him play, made him uncomfortable," Djokovic said.

"I knew that I'm gonna get my looks and my opportunities on Ben Shelton's serve" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic and Ben Shelton at the 2023 US Open

Despite all Ben Shelton's serving brilliance - the American holds the record for the fastest serve at the US Open this year - Novak Djokovic knew that he would get his chances to break him.

At the same time, the 36-year-old understood that it was even more important to ensure that he did not get broken on his serve during the night, especially holding Shelton off from attacking his second serve.

"I knew that I'm gonna get my looks and my opportunities on his serve, but, you know, it was probably even more important to really be comfortably holding my service games and trying to get that first-serve percentage high. Don't give him too many chances to come at my second serve and attack the second serve," Djokovic said.

Up next, the Serb will take on either Carlos Alcaraz or Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's final at Flushing Meadows.

