Novak Djokovic got himself involved in a bit of drama as he mocked Ben Shelton's celebration after beating him in the semifinals of the 2023 US Open.

Shelton had a celebration where he pretended to pick up a phone before hanging it up -- a celebration that became synonymous with the American especially after his quarterfinal win over 10th seed and fellow countryman Frances Tiafoe.

The 20-year-old faced Djokovic for the very first time during their final-four fixture on the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Serb was dominant from the start of the match and took the first two sets 6-3, 6-2.

Shelton showed some resistance in the third set and even had a set point. However, Djokovic saved it and went on to win the set 7-6(4) to book his place in the US Open final for the eighth time in his career.

The match came to an end after Shelton hit the ball into the net. Djokovic then mocked the 20-year-old's celebration by doing exactly what he did after beating Tiafoe i.e. picking up the phone and then hanging it up. The two then had a cold post-match handshake, where Shelton was seen staring coldly at Djokovic for a second.

Novak Djokovic's victory over Ben Shelton means that he has reached the final of all four Grand Slams this year. This is the third time the Serb has attained this feat, having done so in 2015 and 2021.

Novak Djokovic will face either Carlos Alcaraz or Daniil Medvedev in US Open final

After beating Ben Shelton 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(4), Novak Djokovic will next face either top seed Carlos Alcaraz or third seed Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final.

The Serb has already faced Alcaraz thrice so far this season, beating him in the semifinals of the French Open and more recently, the final of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. The Spaniard, however, beat Djokovic 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in a thrilling Wimbledon final that lasted for over five hours.

Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev have locked horns on 14 occasions, with the former leading the head-to-head at 9-5. The two have faced one another twice previously this season, with the Serb winning 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals of the Adelaide International 1 while the Russian triumphed 6-4, 6-4 in the final four of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

If Djokovic wins the US Open final, he will win a record 24th Grand Slam singles title, which will be a new record for the Open Era.

