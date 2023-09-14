Ben Shelton had a memorable run at the 2023 US Open, where he became the youngest American semifinalist in 30 years.

Twelve months ago, he made a first-round exit at the tournament ranked as the World No. 165. Now, on the back of his run in New York, he has made his top-20 debut and is currently ranked World No. 19.

Shelton's time at the hardcourt Major came to an end at the hands of eventual champion Novak Djokovic, who beat him in straight sets. He came very close to taking a set off the Serbian when he took the third set to a tie-breaker.

Recalling his thoughts during that set, Shelton said that he knew he might not win the match, but wanted Djokovic and the crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium to know that he was not a flash in the pan.

“Okay, I may not win this match. But I want this guy to know—I want the crowd to know—that I’m here to play. And that I’m going to be back,” he told GQ.

The 20-year-old might give off a confident vibe most of the time, but he isn't immune to experiencing nerves — as he did before his quarterfinal match against compatriot Frances Tiafoe.

“When I woke up that morning, I felt the nervousness in my stomach, just knowing that it would be the biggest match I’ve ever played,” he stated.

"I think I learned a lot about myself these two weeks" - Ben Shelton on his 2023 US Open run

Ben Shelton at the 2023 US Open.

At the end of his 2023 US Open campaign, Ben Shelton expressed satisfaction with his performances, despite losing to Novak Djokovic in the semifinals.

"I think the two weeks as a whole was a good run for me. A lot of positives to take away for the rest of the year and going into next year. It was really fun playing my final slam of the year here and doing well in front of the American crowd. That's pretty special for me," he said at a press conference in New York.

Shelton was disappointed with the outcome but felt there were a lot of positives too.

"Yeah, not the outcome I wanted in the match [against Novak Djokovic]. Some things to be disappointed about in the outcome, but a lot of positives to take, too. I'm just really looking forward to getting back to work and getting back out there," he added.

Shelton, the youngest US Open men's semifinalist since Michael Chang in 1992, is now set to make his Laver Cup debut after being picked by John McEnroe's Team World. The tournament gets underway on September 22 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada.

