Simone Biles shares glammed-up look while in New York amid her break from gymnastics

American gymnast Simone Biles took to social media to share a glimpse of her glammed-up look while in New York City. Biles recently attended the US Open which was held in New York City, and also attended an event that celebrated luxury watch brand Audemars Piguet's 150-year anniversary in the city. The gymnast is enjoying her time off since taking a break from the sport, last competing at the Paris Olympics.

Simone Biles has made multiple public appearances this year as she enjoys her time off, such as going on vacation on the British Virgin islands as well as attending her husband Jonathan Owens' training camp with NFL team Chicago Bears. Biles is splitting time to be in Texas as well as Illinois, to support her husband's career. At the US Open, Biles cheered on from the sidelines as Coco Gauff advanced to the third round of the tournament.

Biles took to Instagram to share a picture of herself in a white top and rocking a stylish hairstyle:

Still taken from Biles' Instagram (Source: @simonebiles/Instagram)

Simone Biles also attended the 2025 ESPY Awards alongside her husband Jonathan Owens, where she won Best Championship Performance as well as Best Female Athlete.

Simone Biles on how she came about releasing her own documentary

Biles at Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Simone Biles released a four-part docuseries with Netflix titled "Simone Biles Rising" which covered her journey from the Tokyo Olympics to the Paris Olympics in 2024. Biles recently discussed how she made and released the project in an interview with Tudum, saying:

"This wasn’t the first docuseries that I shot with [executive producer] Gotham [Chopra] and the team. And because the first one [Simone vs Herself] went so well, I knew that if I tried another Olympic run, we would film again. We did, however, discuss what that filming would look like: how to be protective of my time, my space, and, at the time, my mental health, because I was in therapy, still trying to figure it out. In fact, we didn’t film the first couple of competitions because I wanted to get my foot in the door."

"I wanted to feel it out, and see if this was what I really wanted to do before they came on board, and to just give me a sense of relief and security again, and set boundaries. And then I decided I did want to compete, and so filming became a no-brainer. One day when I have kids, I’m going to want to look back."

Biles withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 due to mental health issues, which is largely discussed in the documentary.

