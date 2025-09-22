Simone Biles and Suni Lee reunite in 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians style' during Chicago bears game

Simone Biles and Suni Lee reunited in 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' style during the recent NFL game for Jonathan Owens' side, the Chicago Bears. Owens represents the Chicago Bears as a safety player since since last year.

Ad

Biles uploaded several snaps and videos on her Instagram stories. In one of the stories, she shared a video with her teammate Lee ahead of the NFL game between Chicago Bears and the Dallas Cowboys.

"Okay guys, so we're back. Did you miss us? Coz we missed you?" proclaimed the video.

Screengrabs of Simone Biles' latest Instagram stories [Image Source : Simone Biles' Instagram]

In another story, Biles shared a photo of her customized boots, which were embossed with the name 'Owens' on it. The Chicago Bears won their first game of the season after two consecutive losses, defeating Dallas Cowboys by 31-14. They will now face the Las Vegas Raiders in their upcoming game scheduled for September 29.

Ad

Trending

Simone Biles was previously spotted in a photoshoot with her husband Jonathan Owens. The gymnast shared a peek of her new house of her Instagram, as the couple twinned in white outfits.

When Suni Lee opened up about the moment Simone Biles withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics

Suni Lee talks about the time Simone Biles decided to pull back from the Tokyo Olympics [Image Source : Getty]

Suni Lee once talked about the moment Simone Biles announced her sudden withdrawal from Tokyo Olympics. Biles was suffering from the twisties phenomena, which severely impacted her performance.

Ad

In an interview with ESPN in 2021, Lee revealed,

"To see her kind of go out like that is very sad because this Olympic Games, I feel like, is kind of hers."

Simone Biles withdrew from most of the events after the Tokyo Olympics after consulting her team physicians. She had announced this decision just before the team all-around finals [where Team USA eventually won the silver medal]. Biles later returned to win a bronze medal in the balance beam event.

On the other hand, Suni Lee won a gold medal in the women's individual all-around event, as well as a bronze medal in the uneven bars' event. Both Lee and Biles marked a strong comeback at the Paris Olympics last year, where they contributed to a total of seven out of the nine medals won overall. Lee contributed three medals, while Biles added four medals [including three gold medals], taking her grand total to a whopping 11 medals, the highest for any American gymnast till date.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.