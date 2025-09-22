  • home icon
Simone Biles and Suni Lee reunite in 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians style' during Chicago bears game

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Sep 22, 2025 01:37 GMT
Artistic Gymnastics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 10 - Source: Getty
Simone Biles and Suni Lee reunite in unique way during NFL game [Image Source : Getty]

Simone Biles and Suni Lee reunited in 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' style during the recent NFL game for Jonathan Owens' side, the Chicago Bears. Owens represents the Chicago Bears as a safety player since since last year.

Biles uploaded several snaps and videos on her Instagram stories. In one of the stories, she shared a video with her teammate Lee ahead of the NFL game between Chicago Bears and the Dallas Cowboys.

"Okay guys, so we're back. Did you miss us? Coz we missed you?" proclaimed the video.
Screengrabs of Simone Biles' latest Instagram stories [Image Source : Simone Biles' Instagram]
Screengrabs of Simone Biles' latest Instagram stories [Image Source : Simone Biles' Instagram]

In another story, Biles shared a photo of her customized boots, which were embossed with the name 'Owens' on it. The Chicago Bears won their first game of the season after two consecutive losses, defeating Dallas Cowboys by 31-14. They will now face the Las Vegas Raiders in their upcoming game scheduled for September 29.

Simone Biles was previously spotted in a photoshoot with her husband Jonathan Owens. The gymnast shared a peek of her new house of her Instagram, as the couple twinned in white outfits.

When Suni Lee opened up about the moment Simone Biles withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics

Suni Lee talks about the time Simone Biles decided to pull back from the Tokyo Olympics [Image Source : Getty]
Suni Lee talks about the time Simone Biles decided to pull back from the Tokyo Olympics [Image Source : Getty]

Suni Lee once talked about the moment Simone Biles announced her sudden withdrawal from Tokyo Olympics. Biles was suffering from the twisties phenomena, which severely impacted her performance.

In an interview with ESPN in 2021, Lee revealed,

"To see her kind of go out like that is very sad because this Olympic Games, I feel like, is kind of hers."

Simone Biles withdrew from most of the events after the Tokyo Olympics after consulting her team physicians. She had announced this decision just before the team all-around finals [where Team USA eventually won the silver medal]. Biles later returned to win a bronze medal in the balance beam event.

On the other hand, Suni Lee won a gold medal in the women's individual all-around event, as well as a bronze medal in the uneven bars' event. Both Lee and Biles marked a strong comeback at the Paris Olympics last year, where they contributed to a total of seven out of the nine medals won overall. Lee contributed three medals, while Biles added four medals [including three gold medals], taking her grand total to a whopping 11 medals, the highest for any American gymnast till date.

Edited by Animesh Pandey
