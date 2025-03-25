Jordan Burroughs reacts to Antrell Taylor becoming Nebraska's first native NCAA champ in 25 years

Jordan Burroughs reacted to Antrell Taylor making history for Nebraska with a remarkable performance at the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships. Taylor became the NCAA champion in the 157 lbs category after defeating Joey Blaze from Purdue University.

With this victory, Taylor, who hails from Millard, Nebraska, contributed to the program’s best-ever finish in tournament history. Nebraska Wrestling achieved second place in the team standings with 117.0 points, trailing only Penn State (177 points). Besides Taylor, Ridge Lovett also bagged another NCAA title for the program in 149 lbs at the championships.

Nebraska Wrestling paid tribute to the wrestler for his impressive campaign, dedicating an Instagram post to him. They shared a picture from his childhood alongside other pictures after he become an NCAA champion, captioning it:

“The definition of a lifelong Husker. @trelly_taylor is the first homegrown Husker to win an NCAA title since Brad Vering (Howells, NE) in 2000, and the second in program history.”

Following this, the former Husker Jordan Burroughs reacted to this post, commenting:

“From the root to the fruit. Legend”

Screenshot of Burroughs’ comment. Credits - IG/ @alliseeisgold

Notably, the 36-year-old represented Nebraska Cornhuskers during his collegiate career, winning NCAA titles for the program in 2009 (157lb) and 2011 (165lb). He also finished third in the 149lb in 2008.

Jordan Burroughs reflects on what’s next for him

Jordan Burroughs at US Olympic Wrestling Trials 2024 (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Jordan Burroughs was asked about his wrestling future and whether he wanted to continue competing. He admitted that some days he feels ready to move on, while other days he believes he still has more to give. In an interview with USA Wrestling on March 20, 2025, he opened up on this, saying [4:00 onwards]:

“I don't know yet. You know I think that's a question that I haven't even answered myself. Some days, I'm like, ‘I've had a good career. I'm ready. And then there's other days where I'm like, ‘I still got more left in the tank.’”

“So, I haven't made an official decision on what I want to do yet. You know, occasionally I get back on the mat and try to continue to sharpen my chops, stay in shape. But, it's a decision still isn't official for me,” he added.

He discussed this during his appearance at the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships. Jordan Burroughs served as a main commentator for ESPN during the tournament alongside Daniel Cormier.

