Jordan Burroughs' wife drops 2-word reaction to NCAA Champ Lucas Byrd's viral picture with much taller girlfriend

Jordan Burroughs' wife loves the viral wrestling star from the University of Illinois, Lucas Byrd. Byrd has been showcasing excellent form and performance on the mat. But that is not the only thing that is giving him attention.

Ad

Lucas Byrd was seen celebrating his first National title with his 6-foot-2 girlfriend Ellie Holzman, a former volleyball star. The couple is going viral on TikTok because of their height difference. Burrough’s wife was one of the many people who loved all the positive attention the couple was getting.

Byrd became the NCAA Champion in the 133-pound weight class. Byrd outpaced Drake Ayala by 3-2 to clinch the championship. Apart from his incredible win, it was his post-match celebration that caught the eye of the audience. As Byrd rushed to the stand to hug his girlfriend, all eyes were turned to that heartwarming moment between the couple. And the thing that caught everyone’s attention was the height difference.

Ad

Trending

Their height difference caught the attention of Jordan Burroughs' wife Lauren. In a recent social media post, she shared a two-word reaction stating:

"love it"

Screenshot from the Instagram story of Jordan Burroughs' wife (@loloburroughs)

The viral couple has also got the attention of wrestling legend Daniel Cormier. Cormier gave an unexpected reaction to the win by focusing more on the height difference.

Ad

Jordan Burroughs' wife is puzzled by the NCAA finalists

Jordan Burroughs's wife is puzzled by all the NCAA finalists entering the transfer portal. There has been a sudden rise in the transfers. The transfer portal has made it easier for college athletes to move from their current school to a different one. The transfer process has gotten easier and faster which has caused a sudden surge in college athletes doing that.

Ad

Rocco Welsh was the recent name added to that transfer list. More than 100 athletes have registered themselves in the portal causing a stir. This caught the attention of Jordan Burroughs' wife Lauren. She reacted to the recent transfer of Rocco Welsh wondering how these constant transfers are a good thing in the long term. In her social media update, she shared a post on her Instagram story that said:

"I just can’t wrap my head around this. I get that kids have their reasons. But how do we see this overall as a good thing?"

Getting in on the action was Jordan Burroughs himself. He had a hilarious reaction to the news. He claimed that he is also going to sign up for the portal. Jokingly, he mentioned in an Instagram post that he is going to be taking his wrestling talents to Jamaica.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback