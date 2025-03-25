"Had Jon Jones flashbacks" - Fans react to Daniel Cormier's hilarious commentary on Lucas Byrd and his 6 ft 3in girlfriend

Daniel Cormier recently reacted to Lucas Byrd's epic win at the 2025 NCAA Division 1 wrestling championship against Drake Ayala - but it's not in the way you'd expect. At the final whistle signaling Byrd's win, 'DC' immediately acknowledged the 5'5" wrestler's girlfriend, volleyball sensation, and internet personality Ellie Holzman, who stands at 6'3".

Ad

Instead of commentating on the wrestler's epic clutch victory, the UFC Hall of Famer found it more interesting to talk about his towering girlfriend during the biggest win of his life. Cormier might have a knack for unintentional comedy. It's all wholesome fun, though. ESPN MMA posted Cormier's hilarious reaction on Instagram.

Check out Daniel Cormier's reaction below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Bret Okamoto of ESPN put it perfectly, saying:

"This is what happens when Anik isn’t there to keep DC on topic"

Meanwhile, @johnnymontilla hilariously said:

"DC had Jon Jones flashbacks"

Comments on the post [Screenshots courtesy: @espnmma on Instagram]

Check out more comments below:

Ad

More comments on the post. [Screenshots courtesy: @espnmma on Instagram]

Daniel Cormier calls for more "regulation takedowns" at the NCAA Division I wrestling championships

After talking about Daniel Cormier's goofy commentary, let's talk about his more serious opinions on the sport of collegiate wrestling. A decorated Olympic wrestler himself, 'DC' has an ardent love for the sport, regularly putting it in the spotlight every chance he gets.

Ad

While he called the nail-biting match between Lucas Byrd and Drake Ayala with fan-boy glee and excitement, Cormier also occasionally criticized it for its lack of takedown sequences during regulation. At this high level of wrestling, matches become chess battles and only trained eyes like Cormier's can truly appreciate it.

On the subject, 'DC' took to X to urge the community to focus more on takedowns to satisfy the casual fans, not just purists like himself:

Ad

"Loving the matches as a wrestling purist but we need more regulation takedowns for the casual. Hope we get some more scores going ! #ncaawrestling."

Expand Tweet

High-level competitors often cancel each other out and only nuanced eyes can find the subtle beauty in such exchanges. However, it doesn't hurt we sensational moments happen more often, to bring in more fans to the sport.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.