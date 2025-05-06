Jordan Burroughs' wife makes her feelings known as daughter Ora finishes 4th in all-around at New Jersey State Championship

Jordan Burroughs' wife, Lauren Burroughs, recently shared their daughter, Ora Burroughs' achievement on Instagram after the youngster had an incredible season, placing 4th in the 'All-around' at the USA Gymnastics State Championship in New Jersey.

Burroughs was the two-time NCAA Division 1 National Champion in folkstyle wrestling and received the Dan Hodge Trophy. He also won an Olympic gold in freestyle wrestling at 74 kgs in the 2012 London Olympics and was a six-time world champion.

Cheering for her daughter Ora on her Instagram story, Lauren also expressed her gratitude to the coaches of Cherry Hill Gymnastics. While Ora is an excellent gymnast, she has also wrestled for the All I See Is Gold wrestling academy at 63 lbs. Cheering Ora, Lauren wrote in the caption:

"And 4th in the all around! Beautiful level 6 season for our girl! You're incredible @oraburroughs! Thank you @cherryhillgymnasticsacademy coaches!"

Lauren Burroughs' story - Source: via @loloburroughs on Instagram

Jordan Burroughs and his wife started the 'All We Can See is Gold Foundation'. The foundation aims to support and guide wrestlers worldwide and help them enrich and improve their lives.

Jordan Burroughs & family pose for an Easter Photograph

Lauren Burroughs shared a photograph of her whole family on Easter, featuring Jordan Burroughs, with their five kids. She shared Easter greetings and captioned her post:

"Team Burroughs 2025 Easter. Thank you Lord 🙌🏽"

Burroughs' wife, Lauren Burroughs, hails from a wrestling family. Her father, Matt Sr, is a former high school wrestling coach. Her youngest brother, Matt Mariacher, was a conference champion at 141 lbs and an NCAA qualifier. It was Lauren's father who first noticed Jordan in 2011. The whole family came to Philadelphia from Buffalo to see Matt compete at the NCAA Championships. In the same tournament, Burroughs was representing the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Lauren Burroughs studied Journalism at Columbia University and interned at The Buffalo News when she was 21. She worked in sports and video production until 2013. On her website, laurenburroughs.com, Lauren talked about meeting Jordan Burroughs and said:

"Just when you think you have your life planned out, God looks at you, laughs, and says, “Not so fast.” I met a wrestler, decided he was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of love and married him. I left my hometown, family and friends behind and moved my life to Lincoln, Nebraska to live with my husband, Jordan."

Jordan and Lauren Burroughs got married on October 12, 2013, and have five children together: Beacon, Ora, Banner, Rise, and Badge Burroughs.

