Jordan Burroughs’ wife moved by daughter Ora's uneven bars routine

The wife of Jordan Burroughs recently posted a video on her Instagram story. Lauren Burroughs, in an Instagram story, shared the bar routine of her daughter Ora. Lauren recorded in amazement as Ora landed perfectly on the mat.

Jordan is an Olympic champion, winning a gold medal in London in 2012 in the 74kg freestyle wrestling. He has also won six World Championship gold medals, with four coming in the 74kg and two in the 79kg discipline. Burroughs remains an elite wrestler even at the age of 36, and it appears that his kids are also following him into sports.

In a recent Instagram story Lauren Burroughs, the wife of Jordan Burroughs, posted a video of their daughter landing perfectly on the mat after her bar routine. She had a proud reaction to the video she posted. Beaming with pride, @loloburroughs posted on her Instagram story:

"She just amazes me. Multiple new skills."

Screenshot of the story by Lauren Burroughs (@loloburroughs/ig)

Jordan Burroughs and Lauren tied the knot in 2013. They have four kids together, Beacon, Ora, Rise and Banner. While Ora can be seen doing the perfect landings in gymnastics, Beacon is taking after his father in wrestling.

Jordan Burroughs on his legacy in wrestling

Jordan Burroughs recently took his son Beacon for a photo shoot for Rudis and USA Wrestling. Kennedy Blades, who won a silver medal in women’s freestyle wrestling in Paris was also part of the shoot. In an Instagram post, Burroughs opened up about his dreams and hopes for his son and the legacy he wants to share. In the Instagram post with his son, he said:

"Beacon is the dugout kid. In most wrestling settings I’m not even sure where he is. Likely somewhere in the arena making friends and trying to get an autograph from one of his favourite wrestlers. He has grown up surrounded by champions, and we’re hoping with some more practice and a big heart, he’ll someday become one too."

Burroughs is one of the most prominent wrestlers in the USA. What makes him a champion wrestler is his character on the mat and off it. Talking about his legacy and how it is important to pass down prinicples and character, he said:

"Legacy to me is passing down principles, instilling character and if you’re lucky, establishing mutual passions. My family loves wrestling, and we’re invested in its growth. I love sharing our story with our kids. So here’s how wrestling shoes are made, marketed, and make it to your mailbox. It brings life to it all."

The 36-year-old wrestler has set his eyes on LA Olympics in 2028. After missing out on Tokyo and Paris, Jordan Burroughs is looking forward to get that podium finish in his home country.

