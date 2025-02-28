Jordan Chiles drops 2-word reaction as Nike releases gymnast's custom T-shirt

Jordan Chiles expressed her thoughts as Nike released her custom T-shirt for the "So Win" campaign she was part of. The ad first featured during the Super Bowl, when Chiles also took part in a celebrity flag football game.

Chiles signed with Nike in 2023 after winning three medals at the NCAA Championships, including two golds. She was featured in Nike's annual Super Bowl campaign named 'So Win,' and the brand has now released a custom T-shirt in honor of the gymnast.

The 23-year-old was seemingly emotional about the release and shared a picture of the T-shirt on her Instagram on Friday, writing:

"It's here 🥺."

Jordan Chiles' Instagram story

Chiles' mother, Gina, also shared the picture of the T-shirt and said she was "seriously excited" over her daughter getting her own merchandise.

"Hey!! Go buy them all up! I am seriously excited that Jordan has her own T-Shirt on Nike. Let's sell them out!!!"

Gina was swelling with pride when Chiles competed in the celebrity football game during the Super Bowl 59 weekend in New Orleans.

"My baby took a pass from THE Michael Vick!! What can't she do!!! Let's Gooooo," she wrote.

Chiles competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics last year, and won her maiden Olympic gold medal. She had also won the bronze medal in the floor exercise but had to return it less than a month later due to discrepancies in scoring.

The 23-year-old returned to the UCLA Gymnastics earlier in Janaury, and is now aiming to win her maiden national title with the Bruins.

"I want to be able to win a natty" - Jordan Chiles on her decision to return to UCLA

Jordan Chiles speaks during the Michigan State v UCLA - Source: Getty

Speaking in an interview with ESPN after making her return to the UCLA, Jordan Chiles revealed her desire to win a national title with Bruins as one of the reasons behind her decision to return. The 23-year-old also felt she had unfinished business in the college gymnastics.

"I had unfinished business. I know you're probably thinking, 'Jordan, you have NCAA titles, what do you have left to prove?' But I want to be able to win a natty with this team and at least come back with individual titles as well. I felt like there was something missing and I knew my story wasn't over."

Chiles won three medals including two golds at the 2023 NCAA Championships. She hasn't won a team title with the Bruins yet, and has her sights set at the all-around national title as well after having finished runner-up in 2023.

