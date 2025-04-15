Jordan Chiles drops 3-word reaction to Megan Thee Stallion’s performance with three musical icons in Coachella

Jordan Chiles gushed over Megan Thee Stallion sharing the Coachella stage with Ciara, Victoria Monet, and Queen Latifah. Chiles is headed to the NCAA Division Gymnastics Championships as one of the headliners of the UCLA Bruins.

Jordan Chiles, who resumed her collegiate career in UCLA Gymnastics in 2025, represented the US National team at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Before she could secure a spot on the Olympic team, Chiles received word from the iconic Megan Thee Stallion, who promised to support the gymnast at the Olympics.

In a brief meet-up, Megan Thee Stallion embraced the gymnast and said,

"You is her..Imma be out there (Paris) my friend! I wanna support you."

Cut to April 2025, as Megan Thee Stallion took the stage at Coachella, Chiles couldn't help but admire her performing alongside Victoria Monet, Queen Latifah, and Ciara. She posted an Instagram story about the same and wrote:

"Best show ever"

Jordan Chiles shouts out to Megan Thee Stallion; Instagrm - @jordanchiles

In an interview with Essence in 2022, Chiles was talking about her favorite artists when she gave a shout-out to Megan for always being her hype woman.

"You know, [Megan’s music] always be hyping me up all the time. Thee Stallion always just knows how to get to the key point in her raps."

Jordan Chiles won the gold with the US women's gymnastics team in Paris 2024, making up for the team's silver finish in Tokyo 2021. She also won the individual bronze last year, but she eventually let it go after an extended ordeal with the CAS and the Romanian Gymnastics Federation.

Jordan Chiles is a die-hard fan of the iconic pop star Beyonce

Chiles at the Big Fours - (Source: Getty)

Jordan Chiles has always been vocal about her admiration for Beyoncé. She even performed her floor routine to Beyoncé's songs and took leotard inspirations from the 'Renaissance' tour. Reflecting on her mindful selection of bringing the pop element to artistic gymnastics, she said:

"I was like, ‘Why not bring the “Renaissance” tour to gymnastics?’ and just have fun and play with it. I think that’s the biggest thing for anybody in entertainment — I feel like if the crowd entertains us with all their clapping and stuff, I feel like entertaining back is the best way,” Chiles told Today.com.

Having channeled Beyoncé on the Olympic stage, Jordan Chiles expressed that it was not her intention to garner the pop star's attention.

"I wasn’t really trying to get Beyoncé's eye whatsoever. I was just like, ‘I’m just going to use the music and see where it goes.’ I felt like it was like the new generation, what they’re listening to.”

Chiles even named her book I'm That Girl: The Power of My Dreams, which she released in March 2025.

