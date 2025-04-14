Jordan Chiles drops heartfelt 2-word reaction on meeting Normani at Coachella 2025

American gymnast Jordan Chiles recently expressed her reaction after meeting singer Normani Hamilton. This came during Chiles' attendance at the Coachella 2025, which is being held at the Empire Polo Club.

Amidst her time before the NCAA Championships semifinals, scheduled in a few days (April 17), Chiles has been seen at the 2025 Coachella event in stylish dresses. During this time, Chiles met Normani, an artist she has been admiring for several years now.

Chiles shared a picture with the singer on her Instagram stories, where the gymnast can be seen in denim shorts and a black top while Normani can be seen in a brown top. The gymnast further added a two-word reaction to this picture and stated:

"My idol"

Screenshot of Chiles' story (Image via: Chiles' Instagram) (@jordanchiles)

Jordan Chiles recently won the Big Ten Gymnastics Championships with the UCLA Bruins last month. She performed impressively in the all-around events (score of 39.650) and especially in the floor exercises, where she had a perfect score. This helped her side (198.450) finish 0.300 points ahead of the second-placed Michigan State (198.150) during the competition.

Jordan Chiles talks about the presence of NIL opportunities in her gymnastics career

Jordan Chiles (Image via: Getty)

Jordan Chiles shed light on the NIL opportunities she has received so far across her collegiate gymnastics career at UCLA. Chile revealed that the majority of the brand deals and endeavors she has received so far are from her pro career, with her initial deals from NIL coming when the platform came into being.

Additionally, she also termed NIL as 'cool' for an athlete, but also explained the difference in the process between gymnasts and individuals from other sports, such as basketball and football, and especially men's divisions. She said:

"A majority stuff that I do isn't really NIL, it's all from pro side of things, so the very first NIL deal I ever was back in like when it first came out. So, I was like this is cool, this is great but the only reason I say it's 50-50 is because they have to see it in a way like as a gymnast we cannot flip all the time like we're not basketball players, we are not football players, especially on the men's side." (via Forbes, 29:37 onwards).

Chiles also remarked in her interview that NIL has given athletes very good opportunities to benefit from both their collegiate and pro sides.

