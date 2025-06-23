Jordan Chiles’ father caught in adorable moment with gymnast daughter at Fanatics Fest 2025

American gymnast Jordan Chiles shared a proud moment between the athlete and her father, Timothy Chiles, at the Fanatics Fest in New York City. It is an event that unites and grows fan communities within sports and culture.

Chiles has been enjoying her celebrity status ahead of the summer break at UCLA Bruins. The year has been marked with numerous accomplishments for the athlete -- from winning the NCAA Uneven Bars title in the 2025 NCAA Championship to making the cover of the Swimsuit edition of Sports Illustrated and walking at the 'Swimweek'.

Gina Chiles, mother of Jordan Chiles, shared an Instagram story from the 2025 Fanatics Fest in New York City. In the story, Gina shared a light-hearted reaction to the wholesome moment when Jordan's father looked at her and her sister, Jazmin with pride from behind the curtain at the event while the gymnast gave the interview. The story was captioned as:

"Behind the Curtain @chilesjr.timothy 🤣🤣🤣🤣 He is a proud dad @jsolovely_ @jordanchiles "

Screenshot of Gina Chiles' Instagram story (@gina.chiles/ig)

Jordan Chiles recently dazzled in an all-black outfit at the 2025 BET Awards on June 9 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

Jordan Chiles reflects on getting used to being a celebrity and dealing with brands

Jordan Chiles reflected on how the sport has prepared her for the world of fame and managing partnerships with brands. The gymnast said in a conversation with Variety magazine:

“As an athlete, no matter where we are, no matter what we’re trying to do within our lives, everybody has to see that we strive and thrive for greater each and every single day.”

Chiles opened up about working with brands that understand her better as she added:

Knowing that I have this opportunity that I can say yes to things, I can say no to things, but understanding that each brand, each partnership, whether it’s long-term, long-term, short-term, is that they understand who I am. They understand that authenticity that I get to bring to help them make sure that their brand looks good. If I’m looking good, then I want the brand to look good as well."

Jordan Chiles will be coming back for her last season with the UCLA Bruins, aiming to win the NCAA Championship trophy in her final collegiate year.

