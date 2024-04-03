Jordan Chiles recently made changes to her tournament roster to accommodate future goals as she gears up for the United States Olympic trials later this year. As the USA Gymnastics national team camp 2024 is underway, gymnasts aim to qualify for two international events scheduled later in April.

The qualified gymnasts would compete in the Pacific Rim Championships and the City of Jesolo Trophy. Some of the best gymnastics professionals in the country are competing for a spot in the team that will represent the United States including Simone Biles, Skye Blakey, and many more.

Amidst all this, Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Jordan Chiles recently announced that she would not be participating in the National Team Cup selection event to focus on and prepare for the upcoming classic competitions. This withdrawal came after her previous withdrawal at the Winter Cup 2024, an event she had previously won and created history by becoming the first-ever all-around champion at the event.

USA Gymnastics released an official statement regarding Jordan Chilles pulling out of the Selection event on their official X handle.

"Selection Event Update: Jordan Chiles is not participating in this verification for international assignments so she can take her time to prepare for the upcoming Classic competitions," read the caption.

Jordan Chiles on Paris Olympics

USA Gymnastics Women's National Team Media Days

Jordan Chiles concluded her debut Olympic campaign in Rio with a silver medal as a part of the United States Women's gymnastics team. As the coveted Paris Olympics is just around the corner, the American gymnast gears up to qualify for the quadrennial games and ultimately win a medal for the country.

While speaking to Olympics.com, Chiles revealed the intricacies of her training as well as her goals, as she looks forward to the pinnacle games later this year.

“It’s just going to be training and really focusing on getting my consistency back. I was always known for that and I want to be able to bring that back and just have the seven months of my life, honestly, because you never know what can happen,” she said.

The Paris Olympics will be Chiles' second appearance at the coveted event if she qualifies, having previously competed in Tokyo three years back. The American was part of the United States squad that won silver in the team event.