Jordan Chiles gets shoutout from $170M-worth Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union on release of her memoir

American actress and $170 million-worth NBA player (per celebritynetworth.com) Dwyane Wade's wife, Gabrielle Union-Wade, has shouted out gymnast Jordan Chiles for her book, "I'm That Girl". It was published on March 4 by Harper Influence.

Chiles' book revolves around several stages of life, including the setbacks and challenges of creating a place in the gymnastics circuit.

Chiles also addressed the coaching abuses she faced during her initial years. Union-Wade took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of the cover page of the book in her story. Chiles shared this story on her profile:

Still from Chiles' Instagram story (@jordanchiles)

Similar to Jordan Chiles, Gabrielle Union-Wade also attended UCLA. Union-Wade has been featured in several movies, such as Bad Boys II and Bring It On. Her husband, Dwyane Wade, is one of the most prominent players in the NBA and is a three-time champion.

Jordan Chiles explains the motivation behind writing her book

Chiles competing for UCLA Bruins during The Big Four Gymnastics meet on March 2 (Image via: Getty Images)

Jordan Chiles has opened up about her thought process behind writing her book, "I'm That Girl."

In an interview, the Oregon native shared that she wanted to tell her story to the masses and make them feel that she is a strong individual despite facing several setbacks. She also mentioned that she wanted to write from her childhood, and to be able to write her memoir is an exciting feat for her. She said (via NBC News):

"The fact that not everybody is perfect, everybody's stories are different, I felt like now is a good time to be able to open up about my past and to make sure that people understood, 'Look, Jordan has gone through a lot,' but I am still this remarkable person. I'm still this beautiful thing standing in this position right now.

So, being able to kind of tell my story how it's supposed to be told is something I want the world to know. As a little kid, I always wanted to write a book and the first thing I get to write is, well, amazing."

Chiles is currently in her 2025 collegiate season for the UCLA Bruins. She recently competed at The Big Four Gymnastics meet, which UCLA won after posting a score of 197.200. Chiles competed in all four apparatuses and finished with an all-around score of 39.550.

