Jordan Chiles hypes Normani as singer poses in stylish velvet black fit at Jonas Brothers show

By Harshvardhan Shankar
Published Sep 03, 2025 14:23 GMT
Jordan Chiles shared her reaction as Normani reunited with Fifth Harmony - Source: Getty
Jordan Chiles shared her reaction as Normani reunited with Fifth Harmony - Source: Getty

American gymnast Jordan Chiles has shared her reaction, as artist and singer Normani reunited with Fifth Harmony to perform alongside the Jonas Brothers at their concert in Dallas, Texas. This marked Fifth Harmony's first-ever performance together since 2018, with Normani, Ally Brooke, Lauren Jauregui, and Dinah Jane performing their hit songs in what was an exciting event. Normani spent six years as part of the group before they took a hiatus in 2018.

Normani and Jordan Chiles share a friendly and supportive relationship. The gymnast has previously mentioned that she looks up to the singer, even meeting her at Coachella this year. Normani had also shown her support for Chiles, as she competed at the Paris Olympics last year, where Chiles won a gold medal as part of Team USA.

In a post on Instagram, Normani shared a few pictures of herself alongside the other members of Fifth Harmony, in a stylish, velvet black outfit.

"thank you Jesus for this moment of reconciliation and togetherness. what a beautiful moment in time and thank you to @jonasbrothers for extending your stage to us for the night 🖤✨"
Chiles commented on the post, writing:

"4+4!!!!! ❤️"
Still taken from Normani's Instagram (source: @normani/Instagram)

Camila Cabello, a member of Fifth Harmony, could not make an appearance at the concert due to her other commitments in Australia.

Jordan Chiles on winning gold in uneven bars at NCAA Championships once again: "An amazing experience"

Jordan Chiles at the 2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships - Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles previously reflected on her performance at the NCAA Championships this year, where she won back-to-back gold medals on uneven bars. Chiles, who represents UCLA at a collegiate level, first won the gold medal in the event at the 2023 NCAA Championships.

In an interview with People Magazine, Chiles said:

"It definitely was an amazing experience. I’m one of the only athletes that’s ever won back-to-back event titles on bars. So, I think it was really cool to see that I made history again and that I had that opportunity.
"It just makes me hungry for more. If I can do it twice, maybe I can do it three times, four times, as many times as my body allows it. I really had fun with it and I wouldn’t change the world for anything that happened."

Jordan Chiles took a year off from competing at a collegiate level to focus on the Paris Olympics and returned to represent UCLA this year. She helped the team earn a runner-up finish at the NCAA Championships, making it the program's best finish, nationally, since 2018.

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
