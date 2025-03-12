Jordan Chiles makes her feelings known on Chae Campbell’s senior night floor routine as she addresses new scoring system

Jordan Chiles expressed her thoughts on Chae Campbell’s performance on the floor exercise in the UCLA Bruins’ senior night against Stanford. Campbell, now a graduate student, delivered her final floor routine and her last-ever performance as a Bruin at UCLA’s home arena.

To commemorate the occasion, she revisited the routine from her freshman year. She earned a score of 9.825 from the judges, which was not well-received by the crowd, leading to loud boos, and later drew criticism from gymnastics fans online for being too low.

In the post-event press conference, Jordan Chiles was questioned on whether the low score that Campbell received affected them in any way. To which, the 23-year-old acknowledged the change in the scoring system and shared how her team is focused on giving their best (3:38 onwards):

“Honestly, I just tell all the girls we can't control the scores, you know. There's this new system that is happening and we're all just going to put in our best effort to making everything right and everything tenth worthy. And so Chae Campbell's floor routine was remarkable.”

The two-time Olympic bronze medalist not only praised her teammate’s routine but also admired how she gave it her all and lifted the team’s spirit, stating:

“Her routine was amazing. Her routine was something that, you know, she brought back a routine that everybody loved. So, it was really cool to see that she was able to put everything out on the floor and we had a floor party. So, we had to just keep pushing forward. And again, we can't control what is happening on the outside.”

Meanwhile, Chiles is currently a junior at UCLA and has one more year remaining before concluding her collegiate gymnastics career. Her impressive season has also earned her the Big Ten Gymnast of the Week title for the sixth time.

Jordan Chiles wants her Barbie doll to inspire and empower young girls

Jordan Chiles at Paris Olympics (Photo: Getty Images)

Jordan Chiles reflected on how she wants her Barbie dolls to inspire young girls to continue pursuing their goals and aim big. In an exclusive interview with People.com released on March 4, 2024, she reflected on how she wanted to inspire young fans, adding:

“Knowing that little girls can look at that doll and be like, you know what? If she can do it, I can do it, that's always my favorite thing to say. I hope that they get to feel inspired and feel encouraged to continue their dreams and strive for something greater. Because at the end of the day, it's their story, it's their chapters and they get to write them the way that they want to.”

The interview was taken after Jordan Chiles got her own look-alike Barbie doll, produced by Mattel, on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Both Chiles and her fellow gymnast Jade Carey received the honor as a part of the company’s initiative celebrating the occasion and the power of friendship.

Notably, Chiles and Carey played an important role in Team USA’s gold medal victory in the women’s all-around team event at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Simone Biles and Suni Lee were also part of the squad that outperformed other countries in the finals.

