WATCH: Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles engage in fun Barbie scavenger hunt 

Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles were recently seen together having fun at a Barbie scavenger hunt. The duo was featured in the Barbie's Role Model Series ahead of International Women's Day on March 8.

Carey competed in the 2024 Summer Games, where she won gold in the team all-around event and a bronze medal in the vault event. Chiles, on the other hand, won a gold in the team all-around event and was unfortunately stripped of a bronze medal in the floor exercise.

Following this campaign, both the gymnasts also became a part of the Gold Over America Tour, which commenced in September and continued till November. Months after this, while both the gymnasts are currently competing in the NCAA gymnastics, they were featured in Barbie's Role Model Series and recently, they were involved in a Barbie scavenger hunt.

Barbie shared a video on their official Instagram page, where Carey and Chiles read various hints to reach the Barbie dolls that looked exactly like them. The latter was delighted to witness the detail of her doll, inlcuding her tattoos, nails and hair detailing. Carey also highlighted the hairstyle of her doll and the sparkling leotards. The post's caption read:

"A match made for the mat 🤸 To celebrate their friendship, Barbie Role Model gymnasts Jordan and Jade take the Power Wheels Barbie Jeep® Wrangler for a spin at Barbie HQ for the surprise of a lifetime."

Here is the video:

Jade Carey made her feelings known about her bond with Jordan Chiles

American gymnast Jade Carey - Source: Getty

Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles share a very strong bond besides the coordination they share on the stage. They have been competing for Team USA together for years and have always been there for each other's highs and lows. In a recent interview with Pop Sugar, Carey opened up about the bond she shares with Chiles and revealed that no matter what, they are always there to celebrate each other.

"We've been through so much together on and off the gymnastics floor. We always have that trust in each other that no matter what's going on in life, we're going to be there for each other, celebrate each other, and be excited for the other's accomplishments," said Jade Carey.

She added:

"I know we are always watching and cheering each other on, and that's something that's just really special. To be able to now be on different college teams, but it still feels like we're teammates on the same team."

Jordan Chiles is currently competing for the UCLA Bruins gymnastics team at the NCAA gymnastics, and Jade Carey is presently competing for the University of Oregon and has commenced the 2025 season. She recently bagged her seventh all-around title at Denver Quad on February 16.

