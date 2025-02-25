Jordan Chiles' mother drops 3-word reaction as she gushes over gymnast's massive Nike billboard

Jordan Chiles' mother, Gina, expressed her thoughts after watching the gymnast on a massive Nike billboard in Los Angeles. Chiles won a gold medal at the Paris Olympics last year and is featured in Nike's latest campaign, 'So Win'.

Gina, who is a senior pastor at the Houston campus of According to His Word Worship Center, was reacting to a fan's post about Chiles' billboard appearance. The gymnast's mother was surprised and wrote:

"OH MY GOSH!!!"

Nike's 'So Win' campaign is focused on challenging outdated perceptions about women in sports and was first featured during Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. Chiles also made an appearance in the promotional video alongside several other Olympians, including star 100m sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson.

The 23-year-old later appeared to be taking shots at her bronze medal controversy, writing on X:

“They'll judge your every move,” she wrote in a post on X. “So make them question their judgment.”

Chiles signed with Nike in 2023 after winning several medals, including two golds in the NCAA Championships earlier that year in the uneven bars and floor exercise. The sportswear brand dropped the Nike X Jordan Chiles Holiday '23 in December of that year, and the gymnast has also debuted the Nike Air Max Muse.

Jordan Chiles' mother reacts as the gymnast is named Time Magazine's one of the Women of The Year

Jordan Chiles during the Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl Party 2025 - Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles was named Time's one of the 13 Women of The Year alongside WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson on February 20 as a recognition of her achievements in the 2024 season, where she won her maiden gold medal as well as the maiden individual medal at Paris Olympics, which she was stripped of in less than a month.

As the news broke out on social media, Chiles' mother, Gina, was swelling with pride and wrote on X:

"My babygirl is TIME Women of the year... Like on the cover y'all," she wrote on X. "When God lines it all out- He shows out!! I mean... this is INCREDIBLE!! By the way- A'ja & Jordan are the same person... lol... just different altitudes."

Chiles was devasted after being stripped of the medal but has since returned to normal life and is perhaps in better form as she competes in collegiate gymnastics now. The 23-year-old is oozing confidence and has scored two perfect 10s so far this season.

