Jordan Chiles' mother Gina drops a 2-word message as she beams with pride for the Olympic gold medalist's debut memoir

Jordan Chiles' mother Gina Chiles beamed in pride alongside her husband as their Olympian daughter posed with her debut memoir - "I'm That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams". Gina has been a constant support system in her daughter's endeavors on and off the mat.

Ad

Jordan Chiles, a member of Team USA since 2013, has experienced several things in gymnastics. After her Paris Olympic campaign, she announced the release of her first book, chronicling her journey from a six-year-old kid trying out gymnastics to gaining global fame with two Olympic and three World medals.

Chiles' memoir also covers her eating disorder struggles, the demanding realities of the sport, and the difficulties of competing as a Black athlete in a white-dominated forum. Ready to be published through Harper Influence, 'I'm That Girl' started making rounds of the internet before its release on Tuesday, March 4.

Ad

Trending

In Gina Chiles' Instagram story, the Olympian posed with the book in her hand while her parents beamed with pride.

"Proud parents"

Chiles' mother Gina Chiles beams with pride; Instagram - @gina.chiles

in another story, she snapped a table full of her daughter's books, wondering if the scene was real.

Ad

"Is this real life?"

The following story featured Jordan Chiles signing her memoir for someone.

Chiles at the publish event; Instagram - @gina.chiles

The 23-year-old participated in her second Olympic edition in Paris in 2024. She helped her team to the gold finish, but couldn't save her floor bronze from being stripped after an ordeal with the CAS and Romanian Gymnastics Federation.

Ad

Jordan Chiles opened up about her failures in gymnastics - "Nobody’s perfect"

Chiles at the Penn State v UCLA - (Source: Getty)

Jordan Chiles has had her fair share of failures in her gymnastics career. Especially after her first individual Olympic medal setback, Chiles weighed in on how failures motivated her to return stronger. She told The Cut:

Ad

"Failing s**ks, but it isn’t a bad thing. That’s what I was taught. We don’t live in a utopia. Nobody’s perfect. I’ve had times when I didn’t make an assignment for the national team, times when I didn’t make a world championship, times when things just didn’t work out. It’s okay to fail because it’s only going to uplift you to succeed in a different way."

Chiles made several event appearances after the Paris Olympics. She also gave major fashion goals at the US Open and New York Fashion Week and campaigned for brands. Chiles was a presenter at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, where she received a bronze stopwatch from rapper, Flavor Flav.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback