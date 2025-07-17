Jordan Chiles' mother Gina reacts to the gymnast rocking special one-piece outfit for major award show

Jordan Chiles recently attended the ESPY award show in Los Angeles, California, and wore a unique outfit. Her mother, Gina Chiles, praised her fashion sense.

Ad

Chiles was last seen competing at the 2025 NCAA gymnastics, where she represented the UCLA Bruins, who ended up as national runner-ups. The gymnast also bagged an individual national title for herself in the uneven bars. Following this, she has been in her offseason and frequently shares updates about her off-the-mat endeavors on social media.

She shared everything from her cowgirl look at Beyonce's concert to her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover. Most recently, she flaunted her outfit, which she wore at the ESPY Awards, by sharing a bunch of pictures on her Instagram handle. She was seen wearing a unique beige-colored one-piece mini dress. The post's caption read:

Ad

Trending

"ESPYs '25"

Ad

This post captured the attention of the gymnast's mother, who heaped praise on her daughter in the comment section, writing:

"Gorgeous."

Gina Chiles’ comment on Instagram (@jordanchiles)

Although Jordan Chiles wasn't nominated for an award at the ESPY show, her outfit surely must have caught some eyeballs.

Ad

Jordan Chiles opened up about her mother's role in her gymnastics career

Early in this year, Jordan Chiles appeared in Nike's latest campaign, where she read a receipt that featured all her achievements. While going through the list of her stellar accolades, the American made her feelings known about how her mother has played a significant role in shaping her career in gymnastics. Acknowledging how much her mother has done for her, she said:

Ad

"Wow, we have back to back Olympic medalist, the perfect 10, nine-time All-American gymnast, 17-time Olympic and world championship medalist. As much as my mother has done withing my life, within my sport, I truly wouldn't be where I am if it wasn't for her. I love this."

The gymnast's mother truly hypes her daughter up on social media after every achievement or compliments her fashion sense, showcasing the bond they share. She gave a wholesome reaction after Chiles secured a perfect 10 at the 2025 NCAA season against Michigan State. The latter delivered a stunning performance at the floor routine, leading to UCLA's third straight win of the season.

Ad

The Olympian's performance made her mother emotional, and she penned an emotional note stating that her daughter's performance amazed her. Appreciating her for her graceful performance, Chiles' mother wrote on X:

"It's the joy for me! I am amazed EVERY single time. Watching you try to figure out how to navigate everything over the past 6 months has been both hard and beautiful. You've had to be patient with yourself which is so much easier said than done especially when yu have such high expectations for yourself."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Jordan Chiles opened up about her mother's reaction when she learned that the gymnast had been stripped of her bronze medal at the Paris Olympics in an excerpt from her memoir, 'I'm That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams.'

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More