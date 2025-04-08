Jordan Chiles stunned her fans and her mother, Gina, with an impressive cover during a balance beam routine that resembled a wolf turn. Gina shared an equally hilarious reaction and gave it a name as well.

Ad

Chiles was performing on beam at the 2017 P&G Championships when she lost her balance while doing a wolf turn. While some fans named it the best coverup of all time, a few termed it a new skill, and Gina joined the latter crowd.

Chiles' mother shared the old video on her Instagram story and wrote:

"The Chiles 😂😂😂 Wolf Kino."

Jordan Chiles' mother's Instagram story

Chiles doesn't have any original skills named to her yet. If she is working on getting one, the 23-year-old will need to perform it at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships later this year.

Ad

Trending

Chiles is fresh off leading UCLA Gymnastics to the NCAA Championships after the Bruins placed second at the regional finals last weekend. She scored 9.900 on uneven bars, balance beam and vault while posting 9.825 on the floor despite losing her balance. The Olympic champion posted a strong message after leading the Bruins back to the Championships, writing:

“You see us rollin’ they hatin’... Of to NATTYS we go. P.S. Olympians do eat cotton candy.”

Ad

The 23-year-old skipped college last season to prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she eventually won her maiden gold medal. Chiles revealed that her decision to return to UCLA was determined by a desire to win the national title, and now she is close to fulfilling that dream.

"I had unfinished business" - Jordan Chiles on UCLA return

Jordan Chiles at the Olympic Games Paris 2024- Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles was already one of the most decorated college gymnasts with eight perfect 10 scores, two NCAA titles and one runner-up finish to her name before this season. What was missing was a national title, and it played a key role in her decision to return to UCLA.

Ad

"I had unfinished business," Chiles said (via ESPN). "I know you're probably thinking, 'Jordan, you have NCAA titles, what do you have left to prove?' But I want to be able to win a natty with this team and at least come back with individual titles as well. I felt like there was something missing and I knew my story wasn't over."

Chiles has been exceptional this season, ranking No.1 on the floor in the regular season with an average score of 9.937. She scored a perfect 10 as well and will hope to replicate that in the finals, which are scheduled from April 17 to 19.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zahid Rashid Dar Zahid Rashid is an Olympic Specialist who covers track and field, gymnastics, wrestling and swimming at Sportskeeda. Having grown up watching Usain Bolt and Michael Phelps sweep golds, he looks forward to seeing their shades in Noah Lyles and Caeleb Dressel. Know More