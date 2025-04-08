Jordan Chiles makes her feelings known as UCLA Bruins qualify for the NCAA National Championships

Jordan Chiles and the UCLA Bruins recently qualified for the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships. As they gear up for the nationals, Chiles was quick to make her feelings known about the team's accomplishment.

The Bruins have been dominant in their performances this year. They began their campaign in the NCAA regional competition on April 3, where they scored higher than Minnesota, Southern Utah, and Boise St. To move forward into the regional finals.

In the regional finals, the team was up against Utah, Denver and Michigan. The Bruins finished second behind Utah with a score of 197.625, successfully booking themselves a berth at the national championships. Celebrating their accomplishments, Jordan Chiles shared some snaps of the UCLA team on Instagram and wrote,

“You see us rollin’ they hatin’... Of to NATTYS we go. P.S. Olympians do eat cotton candy.”

Chiles was a standout competitor for the UCLA Bruins during the Salt Lake City Regional finals. The American scored a 9.825 on the floor, 9.900 on the vault, uneven bars, and balance beam to help the team qualify for the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships.

Jordan Chiles and the UCLA Bruins to return to action on April 17

Chiles in action for the Bruins (Image Source: Getty)

After their impressive campaign in the regional competitions, Jordan Chiles and the UCLA Bruins will now get to enjoy a small break before they return to action on April 17 for the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships semifinals.

In the semifinals, the Bruins will take on LSU, Michigan St. and Utah at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Of the four teams, two will move forward into the finals. LSU enters the semifinals as the defending champions, having lifted the trophy last year. They are also the favorite to win it this year. Meanwhile, Michigan St. has also been impressive this season, having scored a 198.000 in the regional finals.

If the Bruins survive their semifinals, they will return to the mat on Saturday, April 19, for the national championships finals.

Jordan Chiles first signed with the UCLA Bruins in 2022. A year later, the gymnast won the 2023 NCAA Championships on uneven bars and floor exercise while clinching silver in the all-around. Over the course of her collegiate career, Chiles has also earned nine-time All-American honors and was the winner of the 2023 WCGA West Region Gymnast of the Year award and the 2023 College Gym News Sportswoman of the Year.

