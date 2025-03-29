Jordan Chiles' mother shares adorable reaction as Simone Biles shares unseen highlights with husband Jonathan Owens

Jordan Chiles' mother, Gina, shared her reaction to some adorable pictures shared by Simone Biles alongside her husband. Chiles and Biles are known to have a close relationship, with Chiles' mother sharing her appreciation for the Olympic gymnast and her husband Jonathan Owens online.

Biles is widely recognized as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, with 11 Olympic medals and 30 World Championship medals. She married professional American football player Jonathan Owens in 2023. Owens currently plays for the Chicago Bears in the NFL, and has also represented the Houston Texans and the Green Bay Packers.

On Biles' Instagram, she shared a few glimpses of herself alongside Owens in some adorable photos. The post can be found below, and Biles captioned it:

"just checking in 🤎"

Gina Chiles commented on the post, expressing her love for the married couple. She wrote:

"Living life looks good on you both!"

Still taken from Biles' Instagram (Source: @simonebiles/Instagram)

Gina's daughter, Jordan, is an Olympic gold medalist and had replaced Simone Biles at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 to win a silver medal in the women's team event. The pair share a close bond and trained together at the World Champions Centre in Texas under the same coaches.

Jordan Chiles expresses her love for Simone Biles, calls herself "little sister" to Biles

Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles at Paris 2024 - (Image via Getty)

Jordan Chiles expressed praise for her fellow USA teammate and close friend, Simone Biles. The duo have previously expressed their fondness of each other, with Biles defending Chiles during her bronze medal scoring controversy at Paris 2024. In an interview with FOX News, Jordan said:

"Biles and Chiles … we love each other so much. … That's my bestie. We're Biles and Chiles for a reason. She's definitely proven a lot within her time of her comeback era. She won core classics. She's done amazing things at world (championships). She has all these medals. I'm beyond proud."

"I'm that little sister. … I will give her all her flowers, her crown, whatever it needs to be," she added.

Biles has been quite influential in Chiles' life, once even stopping her from quitting gymnastics. She told the New York Times how Biles helped motivate her to get back to her best after she didn't make the Worlds team roster.

“I guess this sport is coming to an end for me because things just aren’t working out for me at all whatsoever,'” she recalled to The New York Times. “I just wanted to finish high school and go off to college. But then I had a talk with Simone."

Simone Biles invited Chiles to train with her in Texas. Her decision to move to Texas and train under new coaches with Biles clearly paid off, with Chiles even commenting on the decision two years later, stating that it was one of the best decisions she ever made.

