Simone Biles shares unseen highlights with husband Jonathan Owens from donning cowboy hats to surprise LSU appearance

Simone Biles shared a series of pictures on her social media with her husband, Jonathan Owens, and others in her latest update. The gymnast is currently in her off-season.

Biles wrapped up her 2024 season after competing at the Paris Olympics, where she solidified her legacy in the world of gymnastics by winning four medals. After this, the gymnast started her downtime and has been sharing every update of her life on social media ever since then. Most recently, she uploaded a photo dump on Instagram, showcasing how her life has been lately.

The American shared several pictures with her husband, Owens, from their honeymoon and other outings. The 28-year-old shared a few selfies of her own and also uploaded an image with Zoe Miller of when they met during her surprise visit to LSU. The post's caption read:

"Just checking in 🤎"

At the Paris Olympics, Biles won a gold medal in the team all-around event, where she and her team earned a score of 171.296 points, besting Italy and Brazil. The second gold was added to her resume in the individual all-around event, and she bagged a third gold medal in the vault exercise. She earned a silver medal in the floor exercise, where she was bested by Rebeca Andrade.

When Simone Biles made her feelings known about qualifying for her debut Olympic games

Simone Biles opened up about the moment she thought she was ready to compete in her debut Olympics at the 2016 Rio Olympics in her autobiography, 'Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance.' She revealed that initially, she was just focusing on short-term goals in order not to feel overwhelmed. However, after her teammates encouraged her to compete in Rio, it made her realize that she wanted to compete in the event.

"I’d just achieved my goal of making the junior national team, and to be honest, I hadn’t thought much beyond that yet," Simone Biles wrote. "I’ve never liked to look too far down the road. I try to stay focused on the next event, and then the next, to keep from overthinking things and becoming overwhelmed. So I didn’t say anything as my teammates excitedly picked me for the next Games, which would be held in Rio four years later. I just laughed along nervously and rubbed my hands over the goose bumps on my arms."

She added:

"In that moment, I quietly asked God to please help me do everything I could to be part of the 2016 Olympics team."

Simone Biles competed in the 2016 Rio Games, where she ended up bagging five medals, including four gold medals and one bronze medal.

