Simone Biles reacts to Zoe Miller's boyfriend dubbing his girlfriend the 'greatest gymnast ever'

Simone Biles was in splits as Zoe Miller's boyfriend Michael Braswell took a playful jibe at her by calling his girlfriend the greatest gymnast ever. Biles was on a visit to the LSU Gymnastics with her husband, Jonathan Owens when she met Miller and Braswell.

The 28-year-old initially intended to surprise Miller but it was foiled by the gymnast beforehand. The gymnastics pair, who won gold together at the 2023 Championships, were recently seen having fun together and were joined by Biles' husband Jonathan Owens at an LSU baseball game.

The trio were cheering on for Braswell, LSU's third baseman, as he helped the Tigers secure a 17-4 victory. Braswell thanked the trio, especially Mille,r for the support, writing:

"With the greatest gymnast ever…and Simone and Jonathan."

Biles was in splits over the cheeky caption and commented:

"😂😂😭😭."

While Owens didn't take objection to the comment, Miller reacted by saying:

"I love you, you are funny."

Simone Biles' comment

Miller and Braswell started dating in 2024 when the gymnast ended her elite gymnastics career to focus on collegiate gymnastics. She committed to LSU in November 2023 but didn't feature much this season due to some illness.

"I admire her human qualities more than her gymnastics" - Zoe Miller on Simone Biles

Simone Biles and Zoe Miller at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials - Source: Getty

Simone Biles and Zoe Miller may not have competed together much, but they have been training together at the World Champions Centre for several years now. During this time, Biles used to take care of Miller, 20, and it has led the gymnast to be more impressed by her human nature than her gymnastics talent.

"I think I admire her human qualities more than her gymnastics...Just because I know her on a way deeper level than most people do. She's very humble and she's very caring and is always looking out for me," she told China Daily in 2024.

The pair go well along with each other, and according to Pan American Games team champion Tiana Sumanasekera, who also trains at WCC, they are the funniest duo ever.

"We're a very silly group of girls. We love to crack jokes with each other and Simone and Zoe are the funniest duo ever.Whenever we are having a hard day or something, they're always there to crack a joke and make us laugh, even if we're crying," she said

Miller finished her elite gymnastics career with two World titles, both won at the 2023 Championships, and three Pan American Games medals, including one gold.

