Simone Biles shares glimpse of her failed surprise attempt as she visits former training partner Zoe Miller amid latter's health concern

Simone Biles shared how her attempt to surprise Zoe Miller failed since the latter could identify her location on social media updates. Miller started her journey with LSU as a college freshman in 2025.

Simone Biles and Miller have been training partners at the former's parents' gym, the World Champions Center. Besides honing their gymnastics skills together, they built a camaraderie beyond the mat. In 2024, Miller announced her retirement from elite gymnastics after persistent injuries and awaited her college career at LSU in 2025.

As the 19-year-old focused on college and addressed health concerns, she was recently surprised by her older counterpart and multiple Olympic medalist, Simone Biles. However, as per Biles' Instagram story, the surprise failed since Miller had already identified her location from her previous story.

The two posed at the University's stadium, delighting in each other's company. The 28-year-old wrote on her Instagram stories:

"tried to surprise her but she happened to check my location 45 mins out"

Biles and Zoe Miller at the LSU campus; Instagram - @simonebiles

The LSU team won its fifth SEC Champions title in eight years. After the college program's massive success, Simone Biles met the women's gymnastics members, as posted on LSU Gym's official Instagram handle.

One of Biles' stories also featured a tiger caged inside the campus. The Olympian marveled at the sight and wrote:

"this is wiiilllddddd, a whole tiger living in the campus"

Simone Biles spots a tiger inside the LSU campus; Instagram - @simonebiles

Biles also had a brief NCAA career with the UCLA Bruins. She signed the Letter of Intent in 2024 but forwent her eligibility to turn professional.

Simone Biles once received acclaim from Zoe Miller for her personality more than her gymnastics prowess

Biles and Miller at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials - Gymnastics - Day 4 - (Source: Getty)

Miller and Biles have always been close on and off the mat. Zoe Miller, a member of the gold-winning US gymnastics team at the 2023 Pan American Games, once shared how she liked Biles for her loving nature and personality more than her gymnastics.

"I think I admire her human qualities more than her gymnastics. Just because I know her on a way deeper level than most people do. She's very humble and she's very caring and is always looking out for me," the 19-year-old said in an interview with ChinaDaily.com.

Miller didn't share the stage with the 30-time World medalist in her prime elite years. The latter enjoyed a mental health break after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics heartbreak.

At the Paris Olympics, Simone Biles became the most successful American gymnast, surpassing Shannon Miller with her record 11 Olympic medals. She also holds the most World medals for a gymnast in history.

