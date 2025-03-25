Simone Biles' former training partner Zoe Miller addresses health concerns after missing most of LSU season

American gymnast Simone Biles' former training partner Zoe Miller recently shared why she hasn't been competing in meets for her collegiate side, the LSU Tigers, in the current season. The 2025 season is Miller's first season with the 2024 NCAA Gymnastics champions.

Ad

Miller came into the season after a surgery and also featured in the photograph sessions for the program. However, Miller has missed a great deal of the season and most of the gymnastics meets for the Tigers. She recently explained the reason behind it.

Miller shared a post on her X (formerly Twitter) handle stating that she has not been doing well for a month now. She gave a health update, writing:

Ad

Trending

"I’m not dead or transferring y’all… i’ve just been horribly sick for almost a month"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Zoe Miller had trained at the World Champions Center in Texas, which is owned by the seven-time Olympic gold medalist, Simone Biles and her family. Miller's health concerns regarding her shoulder has also forced her to miss out on a chance for a place in the elite circuit and the US national side.

Simone Biles shares her perspective about her global fame

Simone Biles competing for United States at the Bercy Arena during the Vault event of the 2024 Paris Olympics (Image via: Getty Images)

Simone Biles recently shed light on her fame all around the world courtesy of her gymnastics endeavors. In an interview with Olympics.com, Biles said that she feels shocked when she travels several parts of the world and people recognize her flawlessly.

Ad

Additionally, she also mentioned that despite her fame, she tries to be normal and this level of global fame is still a crazy to her. She said:

"It still blows my mind everywhere we go, somebody recognizes me because to me I'm still just Simone and I try to be as normal as possible and I truly believe I am. I feel like I have a pretty good level head so if I wasn't Simone, I do everything that I want to do. Just sometimes it takes a little bit more security or stuff. I don't let it hinder anything which is really good. I understand how we have put gymnastics on the map in like a global stage, so it is still crazy to me."

During the conversation, Biles also remarked that she feels weird when she is called the LeBron James or Serena Williams of gymnastics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback