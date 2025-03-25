  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Simone Biles' former training partner Zoe Miller addresses health concerns after missing most of LSU season

Simone Biles' former training partner Zoe Miller addresses health concerns after missing most of LSU season

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Modified Mar 25, 2025 21:58 GMT
Zoe Miller and Simone Biles (Image via: Both Getty)
Zoe Miller and Simone Biles (Image via: Both Getty)

American gymnast Simone Biles' former training partner Zoe Miller recently shared why she hasn't been competing in meets for her collegiate side, the LSU Tigers, in the current season. The 2025 season is Miller's first season with the 2024 NCAA Gymnastics champions.

Ad

Miller came into the season after a surgery and also featured in the photograph sessions for the program. However, Miller has missed a great deal of the season and most of the gymnastics meets for the Tigers. She recently explained the reason behind it.

Miller shared a post on her X (formerly Twitter) handle stating that she has not been doing well for a month now. She gave a health update, writing:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I’m not dead or transferring y’all… i’ve just been horribly sick for almost a month"
Ad

Zoe Miller had trained at the World Champions Center in Texas, which is owned by the seven-time Olympic gold medalist, Simone Biles and her family. Miller's health concerns regarding her shoulder has also forced her to miss out on a chance for a place in the elite circuit and the US national side.

Simone Biles shares her perspective about her global fame

Simone Biles competing for United States at the Bercy Arena during the Vault event of the 2024 Paris Olympics (Image via: Getty Images)
Simone Biles competing for United States at the Bercy Arena during the Vault event of the 2024 Paris Olympics (Image via: Getty Images)

Simone Biles recently shed light on her fame all around the world courtesy of her gymnastics endeavors. In an interview with Olympics.com, Biles said that she feels shocked when she travels several parts of the world and people recognize her flawlessly.

Ad

Additionally, she also mentioned that despite her fame, she tries to be normal and this level of global fame is still a crazy to her. She said:

"It still blows my mind everywhere we go, somebody recognizes me because to me I'm still just Simone and I try to be as normal as possible and I truly believe I am. I feel like I have a pretty good level head so if I wasn't Simone, I do everything that I want to do. Just sometimes it takes a little bit more security or stuff. I don't let it hinder anything which is really good. I understand how we have put gymnastics on the map in like a global stage, so it is still crazy to me."

During the conversation, Biles also remarked that she feels weird when she is called the LeBron James or Serena Williams of gymnastics.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी