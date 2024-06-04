Jordan Chiles opens up on the connection between her name and basketball legend Michael Jordan

Jordan Chiles unveiled that Michael Jordan, the most decorated basketball player, works as a lucky charm since her mother has been a huge fan of the legend throughout. Gina Chiles named her daughter after Michael Jordan, which even Jordan Chiles resonates with.

Jordan Chiles was born to Timothy and Gina Chiles. Right at birth, Gina chose to name her daughter after the basketball legend, Michael Jordan, to honor her love for the six-time NBA Champion and the sport.

From that point onward, sports became a significant part of Jordan Chiles' life, reaching a pinnacle when she began her journey on the gymnastics mat at the age of seven.

The Tokyo Olympics team silver medalist signed a deal with Nike in 2023, which granted her access to Air Jordan, the Nike line of basketball shoes with the silhouette of Michael Jordan. Since then, she has sported the Jordan shoes to gymnastic events, reckoning it as a lucky charm.

In an Instagram post by NBA, Chiles was spotted performing at the Core Hydration Classic podium, training with the Larry O'Brien trophy standing tall in front of her on the mat. In a conversation with the NBA, the 23-year-old talked about the meaning behind her name, her life revolving around basketball and Nike Jordans working as a lucky charm.

"I am named after Michael Jordan so definitely, you know basketball thing has been in my life. My mom was a huge Jordan fan ever since she was younger. Obviously, I have Jordans on to match. It's a good little good luck charm I think."

At the recently concluded 2024 US Classic, Chiles finished with the all-around bronze, scoring 55.450.

"That’s where that peace comes into play" - Jordan Chiles on not holding any regrets in her sport

Jordan Chiles rose to fame with her perfect 10, floor performance in her sophomore season at UCLA. When she tried to incorporate the 90's hip-hop-inspired floor routine on the elite level, she was not allowed to because she didn't match the elite standards.

Jordan Chiles eventually made peace with the judgments at the elite level and brought a Beyonce-inspired floor maneuver at the US Championships in 2024. She's going forward with the intention of not having any regrets by the end of her gymnastic journey.

"Whether I make it, I don’t make it, I know that at the end of the journey, at the end of this chapter, I’m going to be very proud of myself because I’m not going to regret anything that I did or did not do. So that’s where that peace comes into play, said Chiles." (via Associated Press)

At the Olympic Trials in June, the 23-year-old will look to compete to seal a spot at the Paris Olympics.