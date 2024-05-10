Jordan Chiles opens up about coping mental health struggles during Mental Health Awareness month before Paris Olympics 2024

Olympian Jordan Chiles joined hands with the Child Mind Institute during Mental Health Awareness month to share some tips and her experience with mental health issues. She has revealed ways through which she copes with her mental health complications ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024. With this, she also shared some tips she wished she had known when she was younger.

This isn't the first time the American gymnast has opened up on mental health concerns. At the beginning of this year, she spoke about her struggles on The Squeezw podcast. Chiles knows exactly what it feels like to have mental health issues. Therefore, she came up with some helpful suggestions for the Child Mind Institute.

The Child Mind Institute shared the video on their social media handle where the gymnast can be seen revealing her method of staying mentally fit this Olympic year as she also shared some suggestions for her younger self.

"One thing that I do to stay mentally fit, especially going into the Paris Olympics, is being able to communicate how I'm feeling, Chiles stated. Whether it's through my support system or talking to a sports psychologist or even at some point, being able just to relax and hang out with friends and family."

She further added,

"One thing that I would definitely tell my younger self about struggling with mental health is knowing that it wasn't really talked about until I got older, so having resources kind of play a big part definitely is something that I wish I could have been able to have when I was younger."

Reflecting on her current situation and showcasing gratitude for everything she has, Jordan Chiles expressed in the video,

"But now I do say that I'm very thankful that I have the right support system, the right people that I can kind of deep dive into and make sure that, you know, mentally I'm okay."

Along with this, Chiles also gave some advice to the children who are suffering from mental health concerns.

Jordan Chiles' advice for kids struggling with mental health

Jordan Chiles suggested that voicing situations and opinions as loud as one can is one of the most helpful things for people going through any sort of mental concerns.

"My best advice to a kid that is struggling with mental health is using your voice, Chiles said. Use your voice as loud as you can, because no matter what, people are going to hear you."

She further added,

"You know it's a good thing that we have the ability to have a bunch of resources now that you can kind of deep dive into, whether it's your family, your friends, even a dog sometimes, or, you know, going to a psychologist to make sure you're okay."

Jordan Chiles revealed her disturbing mental health struggles on The Squeezw podcast by the Lautners. She revealed she was abused by her former coach at the age of 15, and how difficult it became for her. The Lautners shared the video of this bit on their Instagram handle.

"I had a coach who verbally abused me and emotionally abused me. There were just a lot of things that she stripped from me. There were a lot of doubts. There were a lot of times when I did not want to quit. Oh, Jordan, do not cry. I did not want anything to do with my life. My self-esteem got to a point where I did not want to be on the earth anymore," Chiles said.

However, Jordan Chiles has come a long way after multiple heartbreaks. She is now an Olympic silver medalist and has clinched a gold medal and two silver medals in the 2022 World Championships. This gymnastic paragon will be competing at the Paris Olympics this year.