Jordan Chiles reveals the qualities she seeks in a man she would date

Jordan Chiles recently discussed the possibility of getting in a relationship and described the kind of person she would want to be with. The Olympian emphasised that communication and trust are the essence of a strong relationship.

Jordan Chiles won the Student-Athlete of the Week for the week of April 15-21 after winning the NCAA uneven bars title with a score of 9.9750 and helping the UCLA Bruins finish as national runner-up at the NCAA Championships. Chiles made a significant contribution to the UCLA Bruins' recent runner-up campaign at the NCAA Championship. The American gymnastics sensation was on the cover page of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition alongside her fellow gymnast Olivia Dunne.

Chiles recently opened up about her expectations, dating life, and the kind of person she would want to get into a relationship with. Chiles detailed her thoughts when she was asked by Sports Illustrated to name the things she would look for in an ideal partner.

“As women, we already have so much going on in our lives. So for a man... having a kind heart, being loyal, and just communicating, even if it’s just like a ‘hey’ or something like that. Communication has always been key. And trusting. If I can trust you, then we’re good.”

Chiles also opened up about her relationship status. Chiles said that she is single at the moment and is not really looking for a relationship, while at the same time, the gymnast is not opposed to the idea of being in one if the right person enters her life. The athlete said that she is focused on herself at the moment and is authentic to her personality.

Jordan Chiles shared her emotional journey for Mental Health Month

Jordan Chiles has been a strong advocate for mental health awareness. Recently, she opened up about her experience with mental health problems and how it weighed her down. Sharing her experiences, Chiles talked about the burden of expectations and pretending to be okay.

"I used to think being strong meant pushing through no matter what. But the truth is—real strength is knowing when you need help. I’ve felt like the weight of the world was on my shoulders. And I had to stop pretending I was okay when I wasn’t. I had to check in, speak up, and get support," she shared on Instagram.

Jordan Chiles shared the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition with Olivia Dunne, Hollywood star and philanthropist Salma Hayek Pinault, and Lauren Chan, a Canadian model.

