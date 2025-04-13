Jordan Chiles turns up the glamor in grey outfit as she enjoys Coachella Weekend

Jordan Chiles recently enjoyed some time away from gymnastics as she attended Coachella 2025. Sharing glimpses of her weekend outing, the American turned up the glamour in a stunning grey outfit.

Chiles is one of the best gymnasts of Team USA. The youngster rose to fame in 2021, when she made the team for the Tokyo Olympics. Since then, she has gone on to win two Olympic and three World Championships medals, excelling on the floor exercise and vault events.

Recently, Jordan Chiles attended Coachella 2025. Taking to Instagram, she shared snaps of herself attending the music festival, where she donned a unique gray outfit. Chiles accessorized her look with some sunglasses and her trademark long nails. Showing her enthusiasm for her weekend outing, the gymnast captioned the photos,

“COACHELLA 💋”

Chiles is currently competing for the UCLA Bruins in the NCAA. The team finished second in their regional finals against Utah, Denver, and Minnesota to make it through to the national championships.

Jordan Chiles reflects on her legacy at UCLA as she gears up for the NCAA semifinals

Chiles in action for UCLA gymnastics in Westwood, CA (Image Source: Getty)

After their impressive run in the regular season and the regional competitions, the UCLA Bruins will now be competing at the national championships at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas between April 17-19.

As Jordan Chiles gears up for the last leg of collegiate gymnastics for 2025, she reflected on her time at UCLA, saying (as quoted by universityofcalifornia.edu),

“I want to be able to leave a legacy at UCLA, just like a bunch of my other teammates have and just to continue to represent in the way that I can.”

Chiles contributions to the UCLA Bruins also received praise from the team’s head coach, Janelle McDonald, who told ESPN,

“She has this ability to just elevate the room around her. She brings this energy and this passion to the table each and every day that inspires the people around her. And it’s really cool this year, seeing that she’s taken all the experiences that she’s had and brought it in as a leadership role. I’ve seen all these moments over the last few weeks where she’s kind of stepped over and had conversations with people to help their mindset and their confidence.”

Jordan Chiles first signed with the Bruins in 2022. In her three years with the team, she has won the 2023 uneven bars and floor exercise national championships, while taking silver in the all-around.

