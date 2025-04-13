Jordan Larson drops 5-word reaction as LOVB Omaha advances to finals in inaugural edition

Jordan Larson gave a sweet reaction after LOVB Omaha reached the finals of the inaugural edition of the League One Volleyball Championships. The team toppled LOVB Houston to advance to the finals of the event.

On April 12, LOVB Omaha dominated the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville by defeating LOVB Houston 3-2 (15-25, 24-26, 25-23, 25-23, 15-12). This match saw five players of the Omaha team score more than 10 points. Kimberley Drewnion led the team with 17 points, Sami Francis scored 16, Emily Thater nabbed 14, Larson scored 13, and Lauren Stirvins earned 12 points.

This incredible win was celebrated by Omaha on Instagram, as they shared a bunch of pictures of the victorious moment. This caught Larson's eye, who reposted one of the photos on her Instagram story and dropped a five-word reaction, exuding pride in her team. She wrote:

"I am unwell. So proud."

Larson’s Instagram story

A few days ago, Jordan Larson made her feelings known about playing with former Nebraska player Lexi Rodriguez in an interview with Sports Illustrated Magazine. She said it was interesting to play with Rodriguez despite being 10-15 years apart, highlighting how they helped each other think about the game differently.

When Jordan Larson opened up about her 15-year journey as a volleyball player

In an interview with LOVB in January 2025, Jordan Larson reflected on her 15-year journey as a volleyball player. She got emotional while talking about owning a car, a house, and being close to her family.

"This morning, before I left my house, I'm sitting here and I'm like, it's been almost 15 years. Almost in tears, driving to practice like in my own car. And I get to go to my own house and like, it's just like, so surreal. And, I wish I could put it in better words. Because it's a dream come true, for my family to be here," Jordan Larson said.

Larson played for the Nebraska Huskers from 2005 to 2008, helping the team achieve top-five finishes in the NCAA tournament every year. The 38-year-old is also a four-time Olympian, having bagged one gold, two silver, and one bronze at the Games. Her most recent Olympic performance came in the 2024 Paris Games, which saw her win a silver medal.

