Jordan Larson shares 3-word message for Justine Wong-Orantes after latter expresses gratitude for being part of 38-year-old's journey

LOVB Omaha player Jordan Larson recently reacted to her teammate Justine Wong-Orantes' comment. This comes just ahead of their match against Atlanta at the Gateway Center Arena on Sunday (Feb. 2).

Omaha is coming after a convincing win against Austin on January 26. Both Larson and Wong-Orantes played important parts in the match on the offensive and defensive front, respectively. Larson scored seven kills in the match while Wong-Orantes contributed with nine digs.

Following the victory, Larson, a former Nebraska Cornhuskers outside hitter, reflected on her volleyball journey in a press conference.

Wong-Orantes, another Nebraska graduate, shared this video of her teammate, Larson, on her story and expressed gratitude for being with her. She wrote:

"Grateful to be on it with you"

Larson reacted to this story by sharing it and further added a three-word reaction:

"Grateful for you"

Screenshot of Larson's Instagram story feat reaction to Wong-Orantes (Image via: Larson's Instagram)

Jordan Larson, a Nebraska native, has won several accolades across her volleyball career. She has won four Olympic medals in her career including a gold medal that she bagged at the 2020 Olympics. Additionally, she was also part of the team that won the gold medal at the 2014 Volleyball World Championships.

Jordan Larson set to step aside from her coaching role at the Nebraska Cornhuskers Volleyball program

Larson competing for LOVB Omaha at the Liberty First Credit Union Area (Image via: Getty Images)

Jordan Larson is set to step aside from her assistant coach role at the University of Nebraska. She joined the coaching staff back in 2023 and won the Big Ten conference title in the same year.

Nebraska Volleyball program head coach John Cook reacted to Larson's decision and spoke of the dedication the latter showed by managing her Olympic session and her coaching duties for Nebraska in 2024. He said (via Footboom):

"After the season concluded, Jordan Larson communicated her decision to step away from our coaching staff. Managing the demands of the Olympics alongside her professional playing career was no small feat, yet she dedicated herself wholeheartedly to our players and the Nebraska volleyball program."

He added:

"Her presence will certainly be missed. It has been gratifying to witness Jordan start her journey with LOVB Omaha, and we wish her a successful season ahead."

Across her playing career for the Nebraska Huskers, Jordan Larson amassed an impressive record of more than 1000 kills and digs.

