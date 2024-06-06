USA Volleyball has announced its 12-member team for the 2024 Paris Olympics, taking place from July 27 to August 11 at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. The women's team, led by captain Jordan Larson, will aim to defend their title.

Jordyn Poulter, Justine Wong-Orantes, Jordan Larson, Andrea Drews, Jordan Thompson, Haleigh Washington, Kelsey Robinson, and Chiaka Ogbogu, who were part of the gold-medal-winning team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in 2021, have once again been selected to compete for the United States.

Lauren Carlini and Dana Rettke, members of the USA squad that won gold medal at the 2019 FIVB Nations League, will also be competing.

Kathryn Plummer and Avery Skinner, who played a key role in the USA’s medal-winning performances in the 2019 and 2022 at the Pan-American Cup have been picked in the USA team for the Paris Olympics.

Trending

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the United States clinched their first-ever title in the history of the Summer Games after securing a dominant victory against Brazil by 3-0 in the finals.

USA Volleyball women’s team for the 2024 Paris Olympics

Jordyn Poulter (Setter), Avery Skinner (Outside Hitter), Justine Wong-Orantes (Libero), Lauren Carlini (Setter), Jordan Larson (Outside Hitter), Annie Drews (Opposite), Jordan Thompson (Opposite), Haleigh Washington (Middle Blocker), Dana Rettke (Middle Blocker), Kathryn Plummer (Outside Hitter), Kelsey Robinson Cook (Outside Hitter), Chiaka Ogbogu (Middle Blocker)

Alternates - Micha Hancock (Setter), Ali Frantti (Outside Hitter), Morgan Hentz (Libero), Anna Stevenson Hall (Middle Blocker), Khalia Lanier (Outside Hitter /Opposite)

USA Volleyball women’s team’s performance at the Summer Olympics

Team United States poses after defeating Team Serbia during the Women's Semifinals on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena on August 06, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images)

The USA Volleyball Women's team has won a total of 6 medals throughout the Olympic Games, including 1 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze medals.

Besides their gold-medal victories in the 2020 edition, the team had podium finishes on five occasions as they clinched the silver medals in the 1984, 2008, and 2012 editions, and bronze in the 1992 and 2016 editions.

The USA women’s team narrowly missed out on a medal in the 2000 edition when Australia hosted the Olympics where they came fourth after losing to Brazil by 0-3 in the bronze medal playoff.