Jordyn Wieber makes emotional confession about Arkansas Gymnastics NCAA Regional finals' performance

Jordyn Wieber revealed that the Arkansas Razorbacks women's gymnastics team would dedicate their NCAA Regional Finals performance to injured teammate, Frankie Price. The latter suffered a major blow during her floor performance at the Regionals on Thursday.

Ad

Jordyn Wieber, a Fierce Five member at the 2012 London Olympics, helped her team to the pole podium by contributing scores in the uneven bars, vault, and floor exercise. She unfurled her gymnastic brilliance at the 2011 World Championships, winning the team and all-around gold and a bronze in the balance beam.

In 2013, Wieber enrolled in the UCLA program to pursue psychology, and announced her retirement from elite gymnastics two years later (2015). The following year, she became a volunteer assistant coach at UCLA, serving till 2019 before taking over as the head coach of the Arkansas.

Ad

Trending

The Razorbacks made their cut to the Regional Finals for the second time, scheduled for Saturday, April 5, 2025. In a recent interview, Weiber emotionally declared that her tutees would dedicate Saturday's performance to Frankie Price, the Razorback who injured herself in the previous meet.

"We're going to do Saturday for Frankie," the 29-year-old said.

Ad

The regional Semifinals against LSU, Michigan, and Maryland earned the Razorbacks a spot in the finals but turned out to be heartbreaking for one of the most promising gymnasts, Frankie Price. The redshirt junior was maneuvering on the floor when she fell hard on her knees. The music continued to play but silence resonated through the arena.

Jordyn Wieber once shared how past abuse in gymnastics realm made her resilient

Jordyn Wieber at the Olympics Day 11 - Gymnastics - Artistic - (Source: Getty)

Jordyn Wieber started gymnastics at a young age after her parents recognized her flair. She joined Gedderts Twistars USA at age four and was later named to the US National team for elite competitions. However, her time in Team USA was filled with traumatic experiences because of Larry Nassar's abusive behavior.

Ad

Recalling how the traumas made her an adult prematurely, she spoke to People Magazine in January 2025 and said:

"There was stuff that was going on behind the scenes that just made it hard to continue and compete… I was a victim of one of the most prolific sexual abuse cases in the history of sport, a doctor was abusive and he went to jail."

Ad

She added:

"I look back on myself as a child during that time and go, ‘Wow, she really… she was resilient,'. Obviously there were highs, there were also some very low lows. My parents always told me that I became an adult at a young age and I still feel that way.”

Wieber also participated in Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, a reality competition that aired on Fox. She faced extreme tests in the show, which featured other celebrities such as Landon Donovan, Marion Jones, and others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback